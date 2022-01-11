News: UNICEF, International Refugees Condemn Air Attacks on IDP Settlements in Tigray





Photo: Reuters Addis Ababa, 10 January 2022- United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) AND International Refugees yesterday issued statements regarding the latest deadly airstrike on a conflict-displaced people camp in the Tigray region. Both aid agencies condemned the attacks on refugee camps and IDP settlements. UNICEF is outraged by recent airstrikes on internally displaced persons and refugee camps in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, the statement said. After mentioning that the January 5 and 7 attacks took the lives of civilians, including children, UNICEF noted that disrespecting and protecting internally displaced persons from attacks could constitute a violation of international humanitarian law. Refugee International, for its part, said Refugees International was deeply saddened by the loss of life during a recent airstrike on an in-house refugee camp in Tigray, adding that refugees and internally displaced persons should not be never targeted during the conflict, and at the very least, should be able to seek security elsewhere. The statement added that much of Tigray has been forced into famine with a blockade of almost all aid, including food and medicine, and recalls that as of January 7, 2022, only 1,338 of the 17,600 trucks needed to provide humanitarian supplies have entered Tigray. . Hunger deaths are on the rise: a minimum of 425 starvation deaths per day and a conservative maximum of 1201 deaths per day, Refugees International said. In its statement, UNICEF condemned acts of violence perpetrated throughout northern Ethiopia by all parties to the conflict and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Refugees International also called on all parties to stop targeting civilians and allow aid to enter all parts of Ethiopia, including Tigray, immediately.neither

