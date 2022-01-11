Local group that keeps international students warm with winter coats





Srikar Nelanuthala is still getting used to the harsh winter weather of Ottawa, but he is thankful he now has the right equipment to keep it warm. The 23-year-old is an international student from India, working to obtain his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Carleton University. He is also one of about 60 students who received a new winter coat this weekend from the Ottawa chapter of Khalsa Aid, an international Sikh humanitarian agency. “It means a lot to us to survive this kind of harsh winter,” Nelanuthala said. While Nelanuthala did his best to prepare for Canada’s cold climate, he was limited to what was available in his hometown, had no problem trying to put on a weather-proof jacket in limited luggage space. He was equipped by Khalsa Aid along with his roommate, Shivayashwanth Chikkondra. The two found out about wearing the winter coat thanks to social media. Chikkondra said he thought he knew what to expect from a winter in Ottawa thanks to Google and YouTube, but surprised him anyway. “It’s a very nice place, but the winters are very harsh,” he said. “So it will take some time to get used to.” Khalsa Aid volunteer Gur Simar distributed nearly 60 winter coats to international students in need of weather-appropriate clothing. (Spencer Van Dyk / CBC) ‘The least we could do’ Many international students do not have appropriate attire when moving to Canada for the first time, said Gobind Singh, a volunteer project manager with Khalsa Aid’s Ottawa chapter. Singh, who came to Ottawa as an international student about six years ago, recounted how his most challenging days involved waiting for buses in a coat that was not warm enough. “Every winter jacket we buy from other countries, they are not well-fitted for Canadian winters,” he told CBC Radio.All in one day. “They are more like autumn jackets.” All in one day10:27Khalsa Aid coat machine for international students Khalsa Aid is hosting a coat contest for international students this Sunday. 10:27 International students are already paying significantly higher fees, he added, and there is a limit to the number of hours they can work each week to make a drop in their spending. “To succeed, they need support. So that’s the least we can do,” he said. Not just for the wardrobe The COVID-19 blockages have also prevented international students from building a sense of community, Singh said, so he took the car with the coat as an opportunity to equip them with other resources. They include information on where to find networking opportunities, immigration tips, and mental health support. “There is already a challenge that they are moving to another country and leaving the family,” Singh said. “And on top of that, if they are not able to spend time with their friends, it is definitely a difficult time.”

