Rosen, colleagues launch the bipartisan group of the Abrahamic Senate





WASHINGTON DC Today, US Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) announced the launch of the Abrahamic Senate Senate Group, which will is based on the success of the historic Abrahamic Covenant. For decades, Congress has played a key role in promoting Israeli acceptance among Arab states and advancing prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The bipartisan group will provide an opportunity to strengthen the Abraham Accords by encouraging and deepening partnerships between existing Abrahamic Accord countries and expanding agreements to include countries that currently do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. In just one year, the Abraham Accords have already transformed the Middle East by contributing to regional peace and stability, promoting U.S. interests, and increasing Israel’s security. said Senator Rosen. The Abrahamic Covenant Group will build on that success by providing bipartisan leadership to strengthen existing partnerships and expand the circle of peace to new countries. I have long supported America’s leading role in promoting peace between Israel and its neighbors, and I look forward to taking that work further through this bipartisan group. It was a wonderful day for peace when he joined President Trump in the White House and leaders from Israel, Bahrain and the UAE more than a year ago as he signed the historic Abraham Agreement. said Senator Lankford. When Morocco and Sudan joined the Agreements a few weeks later, the concept of the Abrahamic Agreement showed that reconciliation between even more nations in the region was possible. I stand with Israel and for lasting peace in the Middle East, alongside my colleagues as we launch the Abrahamic Covenant group. We will seek peace through the expansion and encouragement of the Agreements and set an example for other nations seeking peace. Matthew chapter 5, verse 9 reminds us significantly that the peacemakers are blessed because they will be called sons of God. I am proud to join as co-chair of this parliamentary group and build on the work of the historic Abrahamic Agreements, which have normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, promoted greater economic opportunities in the Middle East, and promoted the prospect of peace in the region. , said Senator Booker. The United States must continue to play an active role in fostering further dialogue and partnership between Israel and other Arab countries, and I look forward to doing so as part of this bipartisan group. The finalization of the Abrahamic Agreements was a historic step towards peace in the Middle East and welcome news, not only for our partners and allies in the region, but for the United States. said Senator Ernst. We must continue these efforts to further our nations’ partnership with Israel and to promote peace and prosperity, and I look forward to working with my fellow Democrats and Republicans in the Abrahamic Agreements parliamentary group to do so. . The group is supported by the Atlantic Council, the Abrahamic Peace Institute, the American-Israeli Israel Public Relations Committee (AIPAC), the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, Hadassah – Zionist Organization of American Women, US-Israel Education Association, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Israel Policy Forum, CUFI Action, North American Jewish Federations, Bnai Brith International, and American Jewish Congress. The mission statement of the Abrahamic Senate Covenant Group is available here. ###

