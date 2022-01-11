Press Release Press release Editorial

Durbin announces support for Senator Menendez legislation to impose crippling sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The whip of the majority in the US Senate, Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke today in the senate against the constant aggression of Russia and the massive military rise on the border of Ukraine. During his speech, Durbin noted President Biden’s swift condemnation of the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Durbin also called on his colleagues to support legislation to be introduced by US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which would impose crippling sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine. .

“[That] The basic human desire to be free and to democratically elect one’s leaders is apparently excessive for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is now threatening a further massive military invasion of Ukraine. He has amassed about hundreds of thousands of troops on their border preparing for that invasion. It is not enough that Putin denies the Russian people his fundamental freedom. He is determined to eradicate similar aspirations on the Russian border to defend his undemocratic regime. said Durbin. “President Biden and members of both sides in this chamber have been quick to condemn Putin’s threat of further invasion of Ukraine. “President Biden has made it clear that any such move by Russia will face swift and severe economic sanctions.”

Durbin continued, “The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez from New Jersey, has drafted legislation that would impose historic sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine. The approach to the bill is comprehensive and clear, and I support it… it’s the bill we actually have to debate on the Senate floor. Instead, we will be forced to vote this week, or soon, on a different and weaker response to the crisis on the Ukrainian border. The young senator from Texas is the author of this weaker approach. He has managed to force a vote to hold hostage dozens of President Biden nominations … This Cruz bill is unlikely to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine … I urge my colleagues to support the approach “It’s smarter for a senior senator from New Jersey to send a credible response to Russia if it further invades Ukraine.”

During his speech, Durbin also honored the forthcoming anniversary of Lithuania’s “Bloody Sunday”, its independence from Russia and its readiness to face the ongoing Chinese economic downturn.

“On January 11, 1991, 31 years ago this week, Soviet tanks were deployed to suppress Lithuania’s freedom. It would become known as Lithuania ‘Bloody Sunday’. In the capital Vilnius, crowds gathered in the TV Tower and Parliament Square to protest against Russian resistance and to defend their new independent national legislature. said Durbin. “Thirteen martyrs died in the brutal attempt of the Soviet Union to suppress the restoration of Lithuania’s independence. But to the surprise of the whole world, after two days of bloodshed and killings, the Soviet tanks turned and left. In all likelihood, that small Lithuanian nation rejected 50 years of Soviet tyranny and occupation. They were soon joined by Latvia and Estonia, where they showed similar courage, and then other Eastern European countries held captive by the Soviet bloc. “Today, I’m proud to say that Lithuania remains a free and independent democracy.”

