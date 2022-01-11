Explained: Selection of Covid-19 booster vaccine

On Monday, the government began to administer an additional pre-dose dose of Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable groups, including those over 60 years of age and co-morbidities, as well as healthcare and front-line workers. The two main vaccines in the immunization program in India, Covishield and Covaxin, are given in two doses, so the preliminary or booster dose is the third for those who qualify.

Over 63 crore Indians have received both doses of their vaccine as of Sunday, out of the nearly 150 crore doses administered in general.

For those who qualify for the Amplifier, Center did not allow the vaccines to be mixed now: If someone has taken two doses of Covishield, she will be given the same vaccine for the third vaccine, and also for Covax. Once more data is available, a heterologous approach (using a different vaccine for the third stroke) will be taken later, the Center said.

What is the purpose of an amplifier?

It is known that the immunity provided by a regular course of vaccines fades over time. Various studies in India and elsewhere have reported a drop in the antibodies of vaccinated people, recorded at various points in time after the last dose. This decrease occurs not only with antibodies, but also with memory T cells.

A booster dose is given so that people can maintain their level of immunity for longer. In the past, boosters were recommended for smallpox prevention every three to five years. Tetanus toxoid boosters are also recommended today for adults and pregnant women after childhood vaccination.

Regulators in several countries, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Drugs and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHDA), have reviewed booster data and issued approvals based on them. .

In India, a recent study found that six months after the second dose of Covaxin, a booster using the vaccine as a booster dose led to the neutralization of T cell and B cell responses This suggests good immune memory responses and long-term protection from serious diseases, said manufacturer Bharat Biotech in a statement.

Why did the Center choose to use the same vaccine for all vaccines?

There are regulatory and clinical aspects. From a regulatory and legal point of view, according to Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of the most renowned vaccinologists in India, it makes sense to give the same vaccine as the previous two doses until there is enough data to make a political decision on the use of a various vaccines as well. third dose.

These vaccines are under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) which means that they are not fully licensed. For example, in the national immunization program, we have off-label recommendations for the rotavirus vaccine. The program itself says it can give the first dose up to 12 months, while the manufacturer says it can give up to eight months. For inactivated polio vaccine, the license is for a full dose given intramuscularly. What this means is that off-label use for products that are licensed is one thing, but the same for those that are under the EUA is another matter, Dr Kang said.

We must also consider the issue of compensation. What if something goes wrong when you use another vaccine: then who is responsible? she said.

From a clinical standpoint, lead virologist Dr V Ravi noted that the basic attribute of the immune system is memory. If you shoot with the same vaccine, it will increase memory. Improvement with a homologous vaccine [the same one given earlier] there will also be a good response, Dr Ravi said.

Immunologist Dr Vineeta Bal said many traditional vaccines are used as a second or third dose as the main vaccination regimen followed by a booster of the same several months or years later. For example, tetanus toxoid is part of the childhood vaccination program and is also recommended at a later age, including pregnant women.

What have studies found about mixing Covid-19 vaccines?

In India, there are still no clear data on the mix of the two vaccines that make up the bulk of the doses administered: Covishield and Covaxin.

Efforts are being made to generate and analyze data. A recent pilot study by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) examined the safety profile of the Covishield and Covaxin mixture and also checked the antibody response by comparing small groups of homologous and heterologous vaccines. It was found that the mixture of vaccines was safe.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, President of AIG Hospitals, said the most important finding of the study was that the antibodies that neutralize the coronavirus spike protein were more pronounced in groups with mixed vaccines than in groups with the same vaccines. We have communicated the details of the ICMR (Indian Medical Research Council) study, said Dr Reddy.

Booster dose for front-line workers and citizens over 60 at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune. (Photo Express: Arul Horizon)

Considering that there would be a demand for booster doses, even the Christian Medical College in Vellore, has undertaken a study on the feasibility of mixing doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The results are likely to come out in February this year.

Although heterologous growth appears to be certain, data on long-term safety have not yet been established.

But why look at vaccine mixing as an option?

According to the World Health Organization, homologous vaccine schemes are standard practice based on substantial safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has said a heterologous vaccine-boosting strategy could be considered as an alternative strategy to improve vaccine protection and provide flexibility in matters of vaccine supply and availability.

Dr Sanjay Pujari, a member of the ICMR Covid-19 national task force, referred to immunogenicity studies that have demonstrated higher immune responses with heterologous schedules. However they are limited by short-term data. Understanding how immunogenicity data translates into vaccine effectiveness is still evolving and the immune correlations for absolute protection are still unclear, Dr Pujari said.

Dr Bal said, however, he noted that in general, in many contexts (including Covid-19), a mix-and-match strategy has been visualized or used. For example, for DNA vaccines, protein-based vaccines were considered in key growth situations.

Could there be supply problems?

Experts have stressed the importance of achieving a proper balance between effectiveness and safety concerns and the availability of vaccine platforms and supplies. In addition to the lack of Indian data in the public domain on how mixed vaccination would benefit, there could be problems with the supply chain and availability of vaccines, Dr Bal said.

Of the nearly 150 crore vaccine doses given through Sunday, over 130 crore are Covishield (5 in every 6) and over 19 crore are Covaxin. Experts noted that since Covaxin is the only one used for vaccination under 18 years of age, there may be a possibility of vaccine deficiency for heterologous growth of the Indian adult population.

