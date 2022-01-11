International
Families call for end to ‘permanent quarantine’ for international pilots and air crew in Queensland
Families of international pilots and air crew are calling for an end to the “permanent quarantine” situation they are forced to endure while flying in and out of Queensland.
Main points:
- International flight crews must be quarantined for 14 days in Queensland
- Air crews in NSW and Victoria should only be isolated until they return a negative test
- The flight attendant union is calling for stability from state to state
Under Queensland rules, international air crew must be quarantined at home for 14 days or until their next flight after landing, placing them in multiple two-week rotations in quarantine.
Dr Kate Gazzard, a general practitioner and doctor of sports medicine, said her husband Tim, a pilot, had done about 18 weeks of quarantine over the past year, including more than five weeks since the beginning of last month.
In one case, she said he flew to Samoa, which has recorded only three cases during the pandemic and has been without COVID since February last year. He did not get off the plane before flying home, but still had to spend two weeks in quarantine at home.
Dr Gazzard said the situation was “ridiculous”, especially when cases with COVID-positive and close contacts had to be isolated for just seven days, and when air crews in NSW and Victoria were simply required to be isolated until they returned the negative test.
“They live in quarantine when they get there, they live in quarantine when they get home,” she said.
Another complication is that until recently, as a general practitioner and assigned worker, Dr. Gazzard could not go to work when her husband was quarantined at home with her.
It has affected their finances and has affected their mental health, she said.
The quarantine requirement for international travelers in Queensland is expected to be lifted once the state achieves 90 per cent of its vaccinated population eligible for vaccination. As of Monday, 87.8 percent had taken two doses.
A spokeswoman for Queensland Health has said there are still risks associated with overseas travelers, including the air crew, and defended her approach to imposing stricter restrictions than those set nationally.
A major concern, they said, was the quality of vaccinations, the various variants circulating overseas and the tracking processes of contacts used in other countries.
But Dr Gazzard noted that variants could still enter the country via Sydney or Melbourne, spread to the community and enter Queensland via domestic travel.
“It makes a complete mockery of every sacrifice we have made over the last two years,” she said.
Terry O’Toole, federal secretary at the Australian Flight Attendants Association, said that “the rules of change from state to state and day by day are creating a very precarious job for the cabin crew”.
“These rules need to be nationwide and coordinated at a federal level,” she said, urging the national cabinet to find a unified approach.
Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, stressed that quarantine and isolation were different.
Isolation is to ensure that someone with COVID-19 does not mix with humans while still being infectious, while quarantine can be a longer period to ensure that someone does not incubate the virus and can come out positive later, she said.
But she said that with the spread of broadcasting in the community, Queensland registered 18,000 new cases on Sunday and more than 9,500 on Monday, states must line up on the issue of international arrivals and quarantine quarantine.
“So, in fact, by asking the cabin crew to go into isolation, perhaps, you are protecting them from the coronavirus in the community because they would be more at risk of catching the virus in Queensland than on a plane,” she said. .
Professor Bennett said it was an “absolutely unreasonable request” by the air crew, saying some had been quarantined more or less since March 2020.
She added that testing should not be so tedious and that people do not have to stand in line for four hours to get a PCR test.
International immigrants struggle to get tests
Beth Nichol, who has spent the last two years working in the front lines of COVID as an assistant in London, arrived in Queensland on 3 January.
The Australian citizen has not been able to see her family for more than two and a half years and said the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals was “excessive”.
“I think seven days is too much, well [is] well, happy with that. But 14 days is so extra, especially with the rigorous testing we have to do even to leave [London],” she said.
She is now quarantined at home with her mother and said it was an attempt to meet the testing requirements of a PCR test on day one and day 12.
She said she “spent the whole day driving from one test site to another leaving because of the massive queues.
“There was a car behind the car that turned back,” she said.
She said that as she was unable to get a PCR on the first day, she tested negative on the RAT she brought from London. She tried again on the second day, only to leave a test site at 6am because the facility was overloaded before it opened, she said.
“Yes, I came here knowing that I would have to quarantine that is absolutely fine, but have processes or systems that can manage it,” she said.
“And I realize I came to a really terrible time where it’s starting, but I just think the government has made it a lot more complicated than it should have been.”
She has since received an email from Queensland Health informing her that the first day and 12th day tests are no longer required and that instead she should do a PCR or RAT on the 10th day.
Queensland Health has been contacted for comments on the availability of testing for international arrivals.
Ms Nichol expects to have only five days in Australia out of quarantine and was initially concerned that the unavailability of the test could extend her quarantine period.
“I think it ‘s frustrating when other states are also different,” she said.
Dr Gazzardhopes rules will change before her husband arrives home from his next trip, when the clock will be reset and his 14 days in quarantine will begin again.
“As a scientist and as a doctor, after seeing this pandemic unfold, to see the inconsistency of this particular policy has simply turned me on the edge,” she said.
I feel like the scientists in the movie ‘Do Not Look Up’ when they shout at politicians trying to say, ‘Please listen to what you are doing and what you are saying and the policies you are implementing. because they just do not make sense. ‘
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-11/pilots-and-air-crew-stuck-in-perpetual-quarantine-qld/100743850
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]