Families call for end to ‘permanent quarantine’ for international pilots and air crew in Queensland

Families of international pilots and air crew are calling for an end to the “permanent quarantine” situation they are forced to endure while flying in and out of Queensland.

Under Queensland rules, international air crew must be quarantined at home for 14 days or until their next flight after landing, placing them in multiple two-week rotations in quarantine.

Dr Kate Gazzard, a general practitioner and doctor of sports medicine, said her husband Tim, a pilot, had done about 18 weeks of quarantine over the past year, including more than five weeks since the beginning of last month.

In one case, she said he flew to Samoa, which has recorded only three cases during the pandemic and has been without COVID since February last year. He did not get off the plane before flying home, but still had to spend two weeks in quarantine at home.

Dr Gazzard said the situation was “ridiculous”, especially when cases with COVID-positive and close contacts had to be isolated for just seven days, and when air crews in NSW and Victoria were simply required to be isolated until they returned the negative test.

“They live in quarantine when they get there, they live in quarantine when they get home,” she said.

“These guys are now vaccinated three times, they have to be tested by PCR for seven days. [cycle] to stay in flight They are living in permanent quarantine. “

Another complication is that until recently, as a general practitioner and assigned worker, Dr. Gazzard could not go to work when her husband was quarantined at home with her.

It has affected their finances and has affected their mental health, she said.

The quarantine requirement for international travelers in Queensland is expected to be lifted once the state achieves 90 per cent of its vaccinated population eligible for vaccination. As of Monday, 87.8 percent had taken two doses.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health has said there are still risks associated with overseas travelers, including the air crew, and defended her approach to imposing stricter restrictions than those set nationally.

A major concern, they said, was the quality of vaccinations, the various variants circulating overseas and the tracking processes of contacts used in other countries.

But Dr Gazzard noted that variants could still enter the country via Sydney or Melbourne, spread to the community and enter Queensland via domestic travel.

“It makes a complete mockery of every sacrifice we have made over the last two years,” she said.

International immigrants must be quarantined in Queensland for 14 days, but not in NSW or Victoria. ( AAP: Paul Miller )

Terry O’Toole, federal secretary at the Australian Flight Attendants Association, said that “the rules of change from state to state and day by day are creating a very precarious job for the cabin crew”.

“These rules need to be nationwide and coordinated at a federal level,” she said, urging the national cabinet to find a unified approach.

“The crew has repatriated by flying straight into the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems they have borne the brunt of the differences of these states as they continue to cross borders within Australia,” she said.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, stressed that quarantine and isolation were different.

Isolation is to ensure that someone with COVID-19 does not mix with humans while still being infectious, while quarantine can be a longer period to ensure that someone does not incubate the virus and can come out positive later, she said.

But she said that with the spread of broadcasting in the community, Queensland registered 18,000 new cases on Sunday and more than 9,500 on Monday, states must line up on the issue of international arrivals and quarantine quarantine.

“So, in fact, by asking the cabin crew to go into isolation, perhaps, you are protecting them from the coronavirus in the community because they would be more at risk of catching the virus in Queensland than on a plane,” she said. .

“I think we need to use rapid antigen tests to help people get on with their lives. And I think we need to do that quickly because there is no epidemiological protection for having such different rules.”

Professor Bennett said it was an “absolutely unreasonable request” by the air crew, saying some had been quarantined more or less since March 2020.

She added that testing should not be so tedious and that people do not have to stand in line for four hours to get a PCR test.

International immigrants struggle to get tests

Beth Nichol, who has spent the last two years working in the front lines of COVID as an assistant in London, arrived in Queensland on 3 January.

The Australian citizen has not been able to see her family for more than two and a half years and said the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals was “excessive”.

Beth Nichol arrived in Queensland from London and struggled to find a PCR test. ( supply )

“I think seven days is too much, well [is] well, happy with that. But 14 days is so extra, especially with the rigorous testing we have to do even to leave [London],” she said.

She is now quarantined at home with her mother and said it was an attempt to meet the testing requirements of a PCR test on day one and day 12.

She said she “spent the whole day driving from one test site to another leaving because of the massive queues.

“There was a car behind the car that turned back,” she said.

“How are international travelers expected to meet border requirements if it is impossible to be tested, through no fault of my own?”

She said that as she was unable to get a PCR on the first day, she tested negative on the RAT she brought from London. She tried again on the second day, only to leave a test site at 6am because the facility was overloaded before it opened, she said.

“Yes, I came here knowing that I would have to quarantine that is absolutely fine, but have processes or systems that can manage it,” she said.

“And I realize I came to a really terrible time where it’s starting, but I just think the government has made it a lot more complicated than it should have been.”

She has since received an email from Queensland Health informing her that the first day and 12th day tests are no longer required and that instead she should do a PCR or RAT on the 10th day.

Queensland Health has been contacted for comments on the availability of testing for international arrivals.

Ms Nichol expects to have only five days in Australia out of quarantine and was initially concerned that the unavailability of the test could extend her quarantine period.

“I think it ‘s frustrating when other states are also different,” she said.

Dr Gazzardhopes rules will change before her husband arrives home from his next trip, when the clock will be reset and his 14 days in quarantine will begin again.

“As a scientist and as a doctor, after seeing this pandemic unfold, to see the inconsistency of this particular policy has simply turned me on the edge,” she said.

I feel like the scientists in the movie ‘Do Not Look Up’ when they shout at politicians trying to say, ‘Please listen to what you are doing and what you are saying and the policies you are implementing. because they just do not make sense. ‘