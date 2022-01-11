Stacey Lee, Nikolai Beilharz introduced as presenters of ABC Radio Adelaide’s new Breakfast show





Adelaide journalists and broadcasters Stacey Lee and Nikolai Beilharz have been announced as the new hosts of ABC Radio Adelaide Breakfast. Main points: The duo will take on the roles from January 21st

The duo will take on the roles from January 21st Both have extensive experience in South Australia and interstate

Both have extensive experience in South Australia and interstate Station chief says duo will add “positive energy and passion” to a news-laden year Lee and Beilharz are known to ABC audiences across South Australia, with Beilharz presenting programs over the past 15 years, including the SA edition of Country Hour. Lee has established herself as a leading political journalist and is a regular contributor to ABC Radio Adelaide’sSpin Cycle program. The duo will start broadcasting on Friday, January 21st. The duo take over from Ali Clarke, who retired last year, and their appointments also follow the withdrawal of renowned presenter and reporter Spence Denny. Beilharz’s career includes spending time working for ABC in Queensland and Victoria, and he said he made the decision to return to SA because he “really lacked the local lifestyle”. “My wife Monique and I made the decision to return to South Australia last year to raise our family, as the opportunities that Adelaide offers us as we grow up are incomparable, it is such a wonderful place to live,” he said. “I look forward to coming out behind the morning microphone and sharing the stories and conversations that will set the tone for Adelaide Day.” Lee most recently worked as a political reporter at SA for ABC Adelaide and her career has also included production, presenting and reporting roles for Sky News and Channel Seven, as well as ABC, in Adelaide and Sydney. “I have enjoyed reporting on every aspect of Adelaide life and it is an honor to have the opportunity to help the city get off to a great start,” she said. “It’s such a vibrant place to live and I know Nikolai and I can bring listeners all the news they need every morning, along with the inspiring and exciting stories that the audience loves.” The highest rated program is broadcast by the ABC offices in Collinswood. Lee won the SA Press Club Award for Best Business or Finance Report last year and was named Young Reporter of the Year in 2015. “We know Adelaide expects us to do the job we are here for and do it in a way that reflects our city,” said ABC Adelaide local manager Graeme Bennett. “Nikolai and Stacey will add positive energy and passion to what we do. They are experienced and very committed to the ABC way and where we live. The rest of the team is back with David Bevan, Sonya Feldhoff, Jules Schiller, Peter Goers and Deb Tribe coming back with their usual recipe of information, fun, debate and discussion about all things Adelaide. “I know they will enter the field in a year with so many things: state and federal elections, what we hope will be the end of the pandemic and many more that have not yet unfolded.”

