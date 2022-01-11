More than 350 TTC employees fired for failing to comply with COVID vaccine mandate – Toronto

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it has laid off more than 350 employees who failed to meet the company’s mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email to Global News on Monday, Stuart Green, a TTC spokesman, said in total, 354 employees or approximately two percent of the commission workforce were laid off on December 31, 2021.

Green said the workers were fired because they did not comply with the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have followed the best science and public health advice,” the email said. “It is generally accepted by experts that the best way out of the pandemic and the best way to keep employees safe in the workplace is to get everyone vaccinated.”

In October, the TTC issued a statement saying that as of December 31, any employee who remained unvaccinated or who had not shared evidence of “full-dose vaccination will have their employment terminated.”

The TTC specified, however, that the measures would not apply to employees who had an accommodation approved by the Ontario Human Rights Code or a medical exemption.

Green said it was the TTC’s “hope” that “everyone would agree with any credible expert and voluntarily agree to the policy”.

“It is really unfortunate that a very small number of people did not do this,” he said in an email.

Green said the policy and consequences were “clearly articulated for months before the December 31 deadline.”

TTC employees who did not receive their COVID-19 vaccination returned on paid leave on November 21, 2021, forcing the company to operate reduced services.

According to Green, there will be no further impact on TTC services because the redundancies of laid-off employees were already factored into the service changes in November.

Green said TTC is now “recruiting, hiring and training new operators”.

Green said 200 employees have been on leave awaiting second shots or accommodation.

“This number is falling every day as more people return to work,” he wrote in the email.

On Saturday, Marvin Alfred, president of the TTC ATU Local 113 employee union, released a declaration saying that there is a responsibility to protect the rights of all members.

We believe that these outages are wrong and unfair and that the TTC can provide a secure job through credible alternatives to mandatory vaccination, such as regular COVID testing, as is being done in Mississauga and Brampton Transit. statement. Of course ATU Local 113 fully supports COVID-19 vaccination.

Alfred said union members were fired because of a confrontational stance by TTC management, lack of union consultation on policy and overcoming management he claims is hurting families during a difficult time.

The policy and conclusions are currently before a labor arbitrator, Alfred said.

ATU Local 113 believes that we will eventually be successful and our members will return to work, the statement said.

The move comes just days after the City of Toronto said 461 employees were laid off for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

According to Green, the 354 employees fired by TTC were not included in the city count.

















