NB Summary of COVID-19: 86 hospital record, people 18 and older line up for boosters

More New Brunswickerscan will receive a boost dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting today after the province recorded a pandemic record of hospitalizations.

All New Brunswickers 18 and older are now eligible to book an appointment, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

Eighty-six people have now been hospitalized because of the virus, seven more by Sunday, including 13 in intensive care, three less.

The previous hospital admission rate was 80 on Saturday, while the record for ICU admissions was 31 on October 7.

Among the criteria that the province should consider the transition from Level 2 i Winter plan for COVID-19 up to Level 3 are 100 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province or 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Ten people are in the fans.

Of those in the hospital, 65 are over 60 years old. None is under 19 years old.

In Fredericton, dozens of people lined up outside the Horizon Health Network vaccination clinic in Brookside Mall at least an hour before it opened at 11 a.m.

In Saint John, the only vaccination clinic on Horizon, located in the Exhibition Park on the east side of town, was closed.

Horizon officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D’Amours, MLA for the Edmundston-MadawaskaCentre, said there were no reinforcing appointments in his region nor for the new group.

“As of today GNB is opening booster doses for ages 18-49,” he posted on Twitter. “Where are the meetings available? Area 4: No availability in Edmundston and Grand Falls.”

As of today GNB is opening booster doses for ages 18-49. Where are meetings available? Area 4: not available in Edmundston and Grand Falls. #GNB #organized –@JC_Damours

The province announced enhanced suitability for amplifiers during a COVID conference last Friday, as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise and hospitalizations continue to rise.

The pandemic “now poses a major threat to our healthcare system,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief of health medicine.

“It’s urgent that every New Brunswicker be vaccinated.”

People at the Brookside Mall vaccination clinic in Fredericton stayed in the cold while waiting for their vaccine Monday morning. (Jocelyn Elsdon / CBC)

People 30 years of age and older will be given the Moderna vaccine, regardless of which vaccine they received for previous doses.

The limited national supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be reserved for those ages 12 to 29 “because the risk of complications in this age group, although very small, is reduced with the Pfizer vaccine,” Public Health said in a press release. on Monday.

“There is no difference in risks between Moderna and Pfizer for people over 30,” he said.

Public Health has previously said that there is evidence that the risk, although rare cases, of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis, inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart, for the younger age group has been reduced with the Pfizer vaccine.

“The risk posed by the Moderna vaccine is lower for those 30 years and older,” he said.

On Monday, 220 cases were reported, based on 1,720 PCR tests, giving a positive rate of 12.8 percent. (CBC News)

At the Brookside Mall clinic, volunteers are handing out masks and asking people to “duplicate” by placing the mask over existing ones, even if they were wearing an N95 or KN95.

“Our IPC [infection prevention control] best practices for most of the pandemic have called for everyone to be given a new, clean mask, no matter what they bring with them, “Horizon spokeswoman Chris McDavid said in an email.

“I think it’s to ensure that consistent standards are being met in terms of the source of the masks.”

People can book a boost meeting through one regional health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

Lists of of the Horizon AND of Vital Upcoming clinics are available online.

As of Monday, 26 percent of New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, up from 25.4 percent, 83.2 percent who have taken two doses, 83.1 percent and 90.8 percent who have taken a dose, unchanged.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 79.1 percent of the province’s total population is on a double dose and 86.4 percent have received at least one dose.

2 weekend deaths of two people in their 70s

The two COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend both involved people in their 70s, one in the Saint John region, Zone 2 and the other in the Miramichi region, Zone 7, Public Health said in a press release. on Monday.

No news announcements were published over the weekend.

Public Health also reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory tests, which are being limited to groups considered to have the highest risk of being hospitalized due to the virus. .

This total does not include positive rapid test results, which are not diagnostic, but the province is now being treated as confirmatory and requires people to self-report online.

There were 443 other positive quick test results submitted with a result date of January 9, according to the news release.

Since the province startedPositive Care Point Self-Reporting Website Portalon January 5, more than 3,800 people registered as positive.

“Due to the delay between the time people submit their results and the proliferation currently occurring due to the Omicron variant, these numbers combined with the positive daily PCR results available on the COVID-19 panel are understood to be lower than the number current cases, “said Public Health.

However, the province will begin to make public the positive results of the rapid test in Panel and COVID-19 by the end of the week, said Department of Health spokesman Bruce Macfarlane. Health areas and age groups of those who test positive will also be included.

The regional breakdown of 220 reported new PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton Region, Area 1 110 cases

St. John’s Region, Area 235 cases

Fredericton Region, Area 3 21 cases

Edmundston Region Area 414 cases

Campbellton Region, Area 516 cases

Bathurst Region, Area 621 cases

Miramichi Region, Zone 7 three cases

A total of 639,488 PCR tests have been performed to date, including 1,720 on Sunday, setting the positivity rate at 12.8 percent.

There are 7668 active cases in the whole province.

New Brunswick has had 20,699 confirmed cases with COVID-19 PCR, with 12,857 cures so far and 172 deaths.