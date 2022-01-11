Startek Cloud and Digital Innovation were honored at the International Innovation Awards 2021





GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia- (TELI BIZNES) – Startek (NYSE: SRT) (Company), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is recognized by the Enterprise Asia International Innovation Awards (IIA) in the Services and Solutions category. The company was honored for its investment in cloud and digital technologies that help maintain business continuity and advance artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year, the IIA selects creative innovations and ideas that significantly change and shape businesses and customer segments into three categories: Product, service and solution, and organization and culture. This year, Startek joins a select group of service providers and solutions that utilize digital innovation to improve existing business processes and workforce efficiency, enhance the customer experience (CX), and launch new products or business models. . Startek Cloud is our next generation new hybrid platform. The platform is integrated with artificial intelligence capabilities that connect teams on campus and at home and enable digital telecommunications to increase business agility and continuity, said Gurpal Singh, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia and ASEAN. Startek is honored to receive this award, which recognizes our ability to effectively evaluate and deploy CX best practices and core digital and cloud solutions in the customer value chain, including intelligent automation, analytics driven by comprehensive CX knowledge and platforms. This recognition also highlights the strengths and scalability of Startek Cloud. Among its omnichannel offerings, it combines digital technologies and man-assisted solutions to deliver a differentiated customer experience. This results in a digitally and highly responsive CX solution, with integrated AI, robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities and engagement platforms. About Startek Startek is a global provider of technology-enabled business process management solutions. The company offers customer experience across the channel, digital transformation and technology services for some of the best brands worldwide. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business results by focusing on improving the customer experience and activating digital and AI across all contact points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 supply campuses in 13 countries. The company serves over 200 customers in a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, E-Commerce, Consumer Goods, Retail and Energy and Utilities. To learn more about Starteks global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005235/en/Startek-Cloud-and-Digital-Innovation-Honored-at-the-International-Innovation-Awards-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos