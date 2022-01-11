Palm Beach Gardens woman wins international follow-up using TikTok videos to raise mental health awareness





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Moving through TikTok, is something many teens and 20s and 30s find themselves doing throughout the pandemic. The same is true for 23-year-old Palm Beach Gardens resident and Florida State University student Lauren Kreidler. Maybe at the beginning of the pandemic, it was a way to get my attention, Kreidler said when he downloaded the app. She is a well-known face on WPTV, where her passion for meteorology has found her in front of the camera and green screen and close to talents eager to learn since she was a child. Its TikTok glove is aptly named Moti with Lauren. Even Kreidler was surprised when her content leaned more towards mental health, something she started with when the pandemic started. When I started this, I started to have anxiety on my own and my symptoms felt very debilitating to the point where driving was scary, going to the grocery store these basic things that should not be scary but they were for a person in anxiety , so they left me feeling very alone, Kreidler said. She tried everything from dogs to cow therapy, eventually finding her place in #mentalhealthtiktok, where her videos, “Come to Therapy with Me,” really took off. I had to find a therapist with whom I clicked to understand that it is okay to feel this way and it is good to have anxiety, but let go of it, she said. Within a few weeks, Kreidler went from hundreds of followers to more than 30,000. Her message has remained the same. Going forward and having help there for you may not seem possible at certain moments, but there is help and you can get there and you just have to have confidence in yourself, Kriedler said. And for those who are overwhelmed by their mental health or by the pandemic, Kreidler said this, those storms will pass and we will be in this together. He is spoken of as a real lawyer and meteorologist. To find Kriedlers videos, click here.

