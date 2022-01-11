International
Quebec director of public health resigns as hospitals are overcrowded by Omicron
Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault has accepted the resignation of the province’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.
Arruda filed his resignation letter Monday as the Omicron wave swept through hospitals across the province, forcing the healthcare network to postpone surgeries and other medical services.
The crisis has drawn criticism from people like Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, who recently said “intuition, not science” is leading Quebec’s pandemic policy. And while some are calling for stronger leadership, hundreds of Quebecerstouk took to the streets of Montreal on Saturday to protest against public health austerity measures.
“Recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigor are undoubtedly causing some erosion of public support,” Arrudawrote wrote in his resignation letter.
Given this erosion, I consider it appropriate to offer you the possibility of my replacement before the end of my term.
Arruda has held this position for nearly 12 years. He was reappointed for another three-year term in June 2020.
He said in the letter that, if the prime minister wished, he would continue to serve.
However, the prime minister has already chosen Arruda’s successor and is likely to make the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Radio Canada reports.
The new director will be Dr. Luc Boileau, says Radio Canada.
Boileau is currently the president and CEO of National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) a government health care institute that works to promote clinical excellence and the efficient use of resources in the health and social services sector.
In recent weeks, Quebec COVID-19 cases have risen so high that the province was forced to suspend PCR testing after tens of thousands of people requested tests every day. Laboratories and testing area staff could not afford the request.
FRIEND | Arruda defends plans to allow larger holiday gatherings:
The provincial government has once again shut down the economy, encouraging people to stay home by closing gyms, restaurant dining rooms and entertainment venues. A curfew has been imposed from 22:00 until 5am, banning all non-essential overnight travel.
However, urban and rural hospitals are achieving their highest readiness, running out of beds for new patients. On Monday, Quebec reported 2,554 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 248 patients in intensive care.
During recent press conferences, Legault has been routinely asked if he still trusts Arruda and the prime minister has defended him.
For example, on December 30, Legault said, “I think we have all the expertise needed to make the best decisions.” He said other state governments have followed Quebec direction throughout the pandemic.
“So I think we’re ahead of the parade and it ‘s important to stay that way, and that is, among other things, thanks to Dr. Arruda,” Legault said.
In his resignation letter, Arrudasays he and his colleagues, over the past two years, “have fought tirelessly to minimize the impact of this terrible COVID-19 pandemic.”
“In a context of uncertainty and rapid advances in knowledge, we have issued opinions on public health and made recommendations, as best we can, to support the government in its timely decision-making.”
Diverse expert opinions and public health standards have been taken into account when making these recommendations, says Arruda.
“We have paid special attention to our most vulnerable populations and considered the significant impacts of the proposed measures on the many determinants of health and the health care network,” he says.
Arruda says he does not see his offer to resign as an abandonment, but rather as “an offer of an opportunity to re-evaluate the situation”.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/horacio-arruda-resigns-quebec-public-health-1.6310436
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]