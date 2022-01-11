Quebec director of public health resigns as hospitals are overcrowded by Omicron

Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault has accepted the resignation of the province’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Arruda filed his resignation letter Monday as the Omicron wave swept through hospitals across the province, forcing the healthcare network to postpone surgeries and other medical services.

The crisis has drawn criticism from people like Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, who recently said “intuition, not science” is leading Quebec’s pandemic policy. And while some are calling for stronger leadership, hundreds of Quebecerstouk took to the streets of Montreal on Saturday to protest against public health austerity measures.

“Recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigor are undoubtedly causing some erosion of public support,” Arrudawrote wrote in his resignation letter.

Given this erosion, I consider it appropriate to offer you the possibility of my replacement before the end of my term.

Arruda has held this position for nearly 12 years. He was reappointed for another three-year term in June 2020.

He said in the letter that, if the prime minister wished, he would continue to serve.

However, the prime minister has already chosen Arruda’s successor and is likely to make the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Radio Canada reports.

The new director will be Dr. Luc Boileau, says Radio Canada.

Boileau is currently the president and CEO of National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) a government health care institute that works to promote clinical excellence and the efficient use of resources in the health and social services sector.

In recent weeks, Quebec COVID-19 cases have risen so high that the province was forced to suspend PCR testing after tens of thousands of people requested tests every day. Laboratories and testing area staff could not afford the request.

Quebec’s director of public health defends decision to allow larger holiday gatherings Dr. Horacio Arruda says the decision to stick to a plan to increase private collection limits is motivated by science, not politics. 1:34

The provincial government has once again shut down the economy, encouraging people to stay home by closing gyms, restaurant dining rooms and entertainment venues. A curfew has been imposed from 22:00 until 5am, banning all non-essential overnight travel.

However, urban and rural hospitals are achieving their highest readiness, running out of beds for new patients. On Monday, Quebec reported 2,554 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 248 patients in intensive care.

During recent press conferences, Legault has been routinely asked if he still trusts Arruda and the prime minister has defended him.

For example, on December 30, Legault said, “I think we have all the expertise needed to make the best decisions.” He said other state governments have followed Quebec direction throughout the pandemic.

“So I think we’re ahead of the parade and it ‘s important to stay that way, and that is, among other things, thanks to Dr. Arruda,” Legault said.

In his resignation letter, Arrudasays he and his colleagues, over the past two years, “have fought tirelessly to minimize the impact of this terrible COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In a context of uncertainty and rapid advances in knowledge, we have issued opinions on public health and made recommendations, as best we can, to support the government in its timely decision-making.”

Diverse expert opinions and public health standards have been taken into account when making these recommendations, says Arruda.

“We have paid special attention to our most vulnerable populations and considered the significant impacts of the proposed measures on the many determinants of health and the health care network,” he says.

Arruda says he does not see his offer to resign as an abandonment, but rather as “an offer of an opportunity to re-evaluate the situation”.