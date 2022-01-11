Ontario schools will reopen for personal teaching Monday: resources





Schools across Ontario will reopen for private tutoring on January 17, say knowledgeable sources about the decision. The Toronto Star first reported the news earlier Monday. Last week, amid rising cases of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, Ontario Prime Minister DougFord switched public-funded and private schools to distance learning. Ford said the government could not guarantee the schools would be fully staffed, with so many teachers expected to be ill. Schools were expected to close for at least two weeks. The Ford announcement on January 3 came just days after Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, said the return to school would be postponed, but it would still be personal. Moore had said the province wanted to give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and deploy 3,000 HEPA filter units. Ford had said the schools would reopen for personal instruction on Jan. 17, yet many wondered if that date would be delayed. Education Minister Stephen Lecce, meanwhile, has not spoken at a news conference since the province announced the school’s final closure, and he had not planned any since late Monday evening. Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference at St. Catholic Catholic High School. Robert in Toronto on August 4th. (Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press) A written statement from Lecceon on Monday said “the government’s priority is to get students back in the classroom”. Leccethe issued another statement defending a recent agreement with the Ontario Teachers Federation, allowing retired educators to work more days this school year, saying it would help organize classes in person. “We need staff in order to continue to provide direct teacher-led distance learning and to safely operate our schools when students return to private tutoring,” Lecce said in a statement. Chris Cowley, president of the teachers federation, said in an email Monday that about 60 of the 142,000 retired members “have expressed interest” in an increase in re-employment rules since September. Calls continued Monday for greater transparency regarding steps to improve school safety. At a news conference following a meeting of opposition politicians and representatives of the health sector, critics expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the lack of data on virus cases in schools and childcare centers. The government banned the publication of that information amid growing cases and reduced access to virus tests. Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association, said Monday that to give priority to schools, the province should have brought in more closures to curb the spread of Omicron. Since that did not happen, she said the reopening of schools “will worsen the situation” in hospitals. “It’s not about the kids, it ‘s about the system and what the system can afford [with]”, She said, noting that schools could have been made safer earlier in the pandemic with mandatory vaccinations for teachers and access to N95 masks. “It’s a problem we created,” she said. “I do not think we can do it in seven days.”

