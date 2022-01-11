Sikh clergy and scholars reject Modi Veer Baal Diwas 10th Gurus The Guru boys were not just brave children ‘

Chandigarh: Authorities and scholars have dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to begin observing December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in honor of Sahibzada, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

Modi had made the announcement on Sunday, in Parkash Purab or the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Purab Parks, I have the honor to share that starting this year, December 26th will be marked as Veer Baal Diwas. This is a fitting tribute to Sahibzade’s courage and their quest for justice. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body that regulates Sikh historic shrines, issued a statement Sunday evening saying the move was “unacceptable” to the Sikh community because it did not establish justice for Sahibzada’s martyrdom.

While most experts agreed with the view taken by the SGPC, some suggested that the measure is well-intentioned and should be accepted by the Sikh community, provided Veer Baal Diwas’s name is changed.

The short story of Sahibzada

The death of the four Sahibs is considered an important event in the history of the Sikhs. They were killed during a conflict between Khalsa, led by Guru Gobind Singh, and a coalition of Mughal forces in 1704-05.

Guru’s two eldest sons, Baba Ajit Singh (17 years old) and Baba Jujhar Singh (14), were killed in the Second Battle of Chamkaur, while his youngest sons, Baba Zorawar Singh (9) and Baba Fateh Singh ( 6) were killed. live bricks in a wall according to the instructions of the Mughal governor of Sirhind.

As these incidents took place in the last days of December, the Sikhs mark these days with solemn prayer and Shaheedi Jor Mela, an annual three-day congregation in Fatehgarh Sahib. of Chaar Sahibzade (the four sons of the guru) and their martyrdom are also remembered as part of Ardaas or the daily prayer of the Sikhs.

Opposition from SGPC and Akal Takht

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement on Sunday: “We appreciate the sentiments of the Prime Minister, but linking Sahibzada’s martyrdom with baal (child) is not suitable for their martyrdoms. “Given the history, doctrines and traditions of the Sikhs, the incomparable sacrifices of Sahibzada of Dasven Patshah (the 10th Guru) are like those of the great warriors.”

Dhami said that in the history of Sikhism, Sahibzadas are honored with the word ‘Baba’ (a term of respect for holy people) while referring to them. He said that the criteria for awarding Qaumi Knowledge of (community) for every ideology in the Sikh world is Sikh history, Gurbani (hymn to Guru Granth Sahib), Sikh doctrine and beliefs.

He said that paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, and this announcement, may have come from a sense of respect on the part of Prime Minister Modis, but can not be considered acceptable by Pants (Sikh community).

Reacting to movement, Giani Harpreet Singh, jathedar (the high priest) of Akal Takht, the highest interim Sikh body, said Sikh institutions should be consulted whenever such decisions are made. “Not only are these institutions ready to impart this knowledge, but they are obliged to do so,” he said, adding that although he was welcome the Prime Minister wanted Sikh Sahibzada’s story to be taught in schools, limiting their martyrdom. for a Veer Baal Diwas was not acceptable.

Expert view

Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, chair and professor in the department of Religious Studies Guru Gobind Singh, Punjabi University, Patiala, said the words of Veer Baal Diwas limit the importance of the martyrdom of the four Sahibs in more than one way.

“To begin with, the martyrdom of Sahibzada must be seen not only in the context of the Sikh religion, but also in the context of their extraordinary contribution to the protection of the right to religious freedom,” he said.

Second, one needs to understand the word digress, which means brave, reduces their martyrdom only to bravery, which is not the case. What they did was far greater than mere bravery. A soldier who dies for his nation is also brave, but his martyrdom can not be reduced to the word brave alone, Sidhu said.

Third, the word baal, which means child, means to see them as children, which may be correct if viewed only in terms of age. But according to Sikh traditions, they are called Baba, a term used to respect an elderly person. “This was done to acknowledge that their contribution to the Sikh religion was not only that of the children, but of persons who were far above others in terms of religious and spiritual status,” he added.

Dr. Dharam Singh, a former professor of Sikh studies and editor-in-chief of Encyclopedia of Sikhism, told ThePrint that the case of Veer Baal Diwas has been going on for some time now. “It has been reported that Veer Baal Diwas will somehow be associated with him Rashtriya Bal Puraskar that the government of India gives every year. “Comparing the martyrdom of the Sahibzades with an act of bravery by a child does not do them justice,” he said.

The words and concepts used in the Sikh religion must be understood in the context of their origin. For example, Guru Tegh Bahadur (the ninth guru) is called Dharam in Chadar because he gave his life to fight for the right to freedom of religion. But to reduce his martyrdom to his death just to save the Hindu religion is wrong, though there is no doubt that the Hindus were the suffering community at the time. Similarly, the use of words’spring bale ‘ because sahibzadat is not enough. ” he said.

“The children of the Gurus are called Sahibzadas. And we refer to the four Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh as well father for what they did was not the act of a child, but of someone much older and more mature. “It would have been better if the Indian government had consulted some Sikh sources before making this decision,” he added.

Amarjit Singh, professor and director of the Center for Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said that everything the Prime Minister has done is appreciated, but the words need to be changed digress AND baal to make it more convenient.

Sikhs do not look at sahibzadas as baal or children but how father, or someone who is truly above others, not only in bravery, shrewdness, spirituality and foresight, but also in regard to their contribution to the Sikh religion. The word sahibzada should be part of the words used before the word diwas, he said.

(Edited by Rohan Manoj)

