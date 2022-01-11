Attorney General Cameron attacks illegal international robo calls, seeks help from FCC





LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) How many times a day do you get an automatic call from a “fake” phone number regarding your car extended warranty whether in Kentucky or across the US? According to a private analysis, The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said U.S. consumers received nearly 4 billion robotic calls a month in 2020. The car warranty summons the FCC’s main complaints

In July 2021, the FCC adopted new rules to help reduce the number of these robotic calls with SIR / SHAKEN anti-robocalle protocols. But Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants to do more. Cameron has sent another letter to the FCC urging the agency to adopt measures to reduce the number of illegal international robo calls, which often lead to attempted fraud against Kentuckians. Illegal robotic calls lead to frustration for Kentucky consumers and are often fraudulent attempts that can result in significant financial losses, Cameron said. Joining this letter is part of our focused effort to protect Kentucky residents from the damage associated with fraudulent calls, and I am grateful to my fellow Attorney Generals for partnering with us in this initiative. Letter from the coalition On paper, the coalition calls on FCC companies that allow foreign calls to the US to take steps to reduce the number of robo calls entering the US telephone network. The Attorney General wants these gateway providers to be required to comply LOTTERY / TRENDS anti-robot protocols, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent fraudulent calls, within 30 days of FCC approval of the rule. This deadline will help eliminate fraudulent calls and ensure that international calls coming from US phone numbers are legal. Are you getting fewer automatic calls? FCC rules against robotic calls take effect Thursday

The Attorney General wants telephone companies to block calls from gateway services that do not meet their measures to reduce automatic calls: Respond to requests from law enforcement, state attorney generals, or the FCC to track calls within 24 hours.

Block calls when providers are aware of an illegal or potentially fraudulent caller.

Block calls coming from numbers that are on a non-origin list, e.g. government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.

Require their foreign partners of telephone companies to ensure that calls are made from legitimate numbers. In November 2020, a group of 51 bipartisan U.S. attorneys general sent one paper for the FCC by supporting agencies’ efforts to reduce the access that illegal robo callers have access to legitimate telephone numbers. Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Protect yourself from robotic calls The Federal Communications Commission issued the following tips for dealing with unsolicited spam calls: Do not answer calls from unknown numbers. Let them go to voicemail.

If the caller claims to be from a legitimate company or organization, hang up the phone and call them using a valid number found on their website or on your latest bill if you are doing business with them.

If you answer and the caller (often a recorder) asks you to press a button to stop receiving calls, or asks you to say “yes” in response to a question, simply hang up. Fraudsters often use these tricks to identify and then target direct respondents or use your “yes” to apply unauthorized fees to your bill.

Note: Caller ID indicating a “local” number no longer means that it is necessarily a local caller.

If you answer and the caller demands payment using a gift card, it is likely to be a scam. Legitimate organizations like law enforcement will not require payment with a gift card.

If you receive a fraudulent call, file a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaints Center by selecting the “Phone” option and selecting “Spam”. The data we collect helps us track trends and support our enforcement investigations.

If you have lost money due to a fraudulent phone call, contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance.

Ask your telephone company if it offers an automatic call barring service. If not, encourage them to offer one. You can also visit the FCC’s Web page for more information about illegal automatic calls and resources on the available automatic call barring tools to help reduce unwanted calls.

Consider registering your phone numbers in National Register of Do not Call. Legitimate telecommunications dealers use this list to avoid calling consumers on the list.



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foxlexington.com/news/kentucky/attorney-general-cameron-attacks-illegal-international-robocalls-asks-fcc-for-help/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos