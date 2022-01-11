Omicron: Infections in Canada exceed total cases for all of 2020





TORONTO – Canada documented more COVID-19 cases during the first 40 days of the Omicron wave than during the entire first year of the pandemic, according to data from case tracker CTVNews.cas. There have been 777,609 new infections confirmed since the first case of Omicron was discovered in Canada on November 29, 2021. In contrast, it took over 370 days to overcome the same number of cases since the first domestic patient was documented in January. . 25, 2020. There are also more than four times the number of active cases now than during the peak of the second and third waves in the winter and spring of last year. And while the much more infectious variant of Omicron appears to cause less serious illness than previous disturbing variants, such as Delta, the large number of infections is still increasing hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, straining already fragile care systems. health in many jurisdictions. Hospital admission figures are approaching or reaching record levels in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But the comparison is likely to be conservative, with current infections during the last wave widely believed to be significantly higher due to factors including the difficulty in booking PCR tests in some regions during the holidays, and changes in test acceptability in provinces like Ontario after the new year. Sewage data from different parts of the country also show that the current number is much higher. What he is actually saying now is that the number of clinical cases we are detecting, especially because they were only testing individuals in high-risk environments, they are only a small fraction of the number of infections, “Health Medical Officer Dr .Hsiu -Li Wang for the Waterloo region said last week. The widespread pace of Omicron variants has broken records in other countries in terms of the number of new daily infections. The UK, for example, has recorded 4.38 million infections since it first discovered the Omicron case on November 27, a figure the country did not reach during the pandemic until April 13, 2021. With a folder by Katherine Hill of CTV News Kitchener

