TTC lays off 354 workers for non-compliance with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy





The Toronto Transit Commission has laid off 354 workers who did not comply with the transit agency COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy. Stuart Green, TTC spokesman, said in a statement Monday that the number of workers who lost their jobs represents two percent of the transit agency’s workforce and all 354 have not worked since Nov. 21. Prior to the layoffs, TTC had more than 15,000 employees. The service changes made in November took into account the outages and there will be no “further impact” on the service, Green said. “It is generally accepted by experts that the best way out of the pandemic and the best way to keep employees safe in the workplace is for everyone to be vaccinated,” Green said. “Obviously our hope was that everyone would agree with any credible expert and voluntarily respect the policy. It is really unfortunate that a very small number of people did not do that.” Green said the TTC notified workers of the policy well ahead of its December 31 deadline for vaccinations. The transit agency is now recruiting, hiring and training new operators, he added. Marvin Alfred, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, who represents TTC employees, called the dismissals “wrong and unfair”, saying the dismissals were due to a “confrontational attitude” on the part of TTC management, the lack of of consulting with unions. and “management overcoming”. Alfred said in a statement Monday that vaccination policy and dismissals are currently before a labor arbitrator. The transit agency may offer alternatives to mandatory vaccination, such as regular testing for COVID-19, he said. “The TTC is already facing a job shortage, which is likely to worsen over the next few weeks,” Alfred said. “The decision to cut off transit workers has resulted in TTC service cuts, which hurts our riders, many of whom are front-line or low-wage workers who rely on TTC to go to work. Reduced service “leads to overcrowding in TTC vehicles, which poses a greater increase in public health risk than a masked, regularly tested, unvaccinated operator.” Alfred said TTC needs as many vehicles on the road as possible to ensure there is physical distancing as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ttc-firings-vaccination-policy-1.6310426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos