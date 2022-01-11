Trudeau pushes for rapid COVID-19 tests, antiviral pill on phone with PMs – National

International
Trudeau pushes for rapid COVID-19 tests, antiviral pill on phone with PMs
Provinces and territories are asking the federal government for more rapid COVID-19 antigen testing and rapid approval of antiviral pills amid an increase in cases and hospitalizations prompted by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pressured by prime ministers in a private phone call on Monday. The first ministerial meeting, the first since mid-December, was closed to the media.
Trudeau, who was accompanied by Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, responded positively that he would take up both issues, according to assistants to the participating leaders.
All of the prime ministers except British Columbia’s John Horgan and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe were present.
An aide to one of the prime ministers told Global News that the call was positive and cooperative.
The meeting came as growing cases of COVID-19 threaten to invade hospitals in some parts of Canada.
As cases increase, there is growing pressure on the federal government to take action. Members of the three federal opposition parties want an urgent meeting of the House of Commons health committee by the end of this week to press the government on the need to increase health care resources and its plan to respond to growing cases of Omicron.
“The prime minister reiterated that the federal government will continue to provide the means needed by the provinces and territories to respond to the spread of COVID-19, including vaccines, rapid tests and therapy,” read a reading of Monday’s meeting.
The federal government is set to deliver 140 million COVID-19 rapid tests in provinces and territories this month, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced last week.
Quebec and Ontario are among the provinces that have delayed returning to personal education as part of renewed efforts to curb the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.
In addition to the Omicron wave and measures taken to address this variant, federal support for businesses affected by public health constraints and Federal Assistance Requests (RFAs) were also on the agenda of the first ministerial meeting, the prime minister’s office told Global News . .
During a news conference Friday, LeBlanc said he predicted increased requests for assistance from the provinces and territories in the coming weeks.
While we will do everything we can to respond, it is important to remember that health care is ultimately a provincial and territorial jurisdiction and we as a government must make efficient use of the federal resources we can bring to it. fill the gaps that provinces and territories are. identifying himself, he told reporters.
The regulatory approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pills by Pfizer and Merck was on the minds of Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney at Monday’s meeting.
Pfizers, Paxlovid and Mercks molnupiravir pills have already received the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration and UK regulators but have not yet been approved by Health Canada.
Duclos said during a conference for COVID-19 on Friday that he would provide an update on the Health Canada approval process for the two drugs in the coming weeks.
“The federal government is working closely with the provinces and territories to ensure a speedy settlement, if these treatments are approved,” read Monday’s meeting reading.
Meanwhile, the prime ministers used that call to push Trudeau for growth in Canada Health Transfer, which has been raised many times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister will once again urge the Prime Minister to consider ongoing calls from the provinces and territories to increase Canada Health Transfer from 22 percent to 35 percent of total health care spending, said Ivana Yelich, a spokeswoman for Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford. Global News before the meeting.
This ongoing gap represents the billions of dollars in lost funds that Ontario can use to accelerate progress in providing better care for our citizens.
The federal government is committed to a 4.8 percent increase, bringing the total for 2022-2023 to about $ 45 billion.
Duclos says Ottawa has spent another $ 63 billion on health care since the pandemic began helping to strengthen provincial systems and has pledged another $ 25 billion in the relatively short term.
Trudeau has repeatedly said that negotiations to regulate health transfers will take place after the pandemic.
with folders from the Canadian press
