One or two punches: COVID-19, the cold will invade the city’s homeless shelters

Montreal homeless shelters say they are desperate for volunteers, with COVID-19 threatening to invade the system as temperatures plummet to extreme levels starting Monday night.

According to Montreal Public Health, 216 homeless people tested positive for COVID-19 last week. In recent days, it has climbed to about 50 positive cases a day, with at least 23 known outbreaks in the community.

This compared to last January, when there were 190 cases in the homeless population for the entire month.

milie Fortier, head of emergency services at the Old Brewery Mission, said the blasts mean there is less space available for the homeless in both shelters and shelters.

The need is urgent, as Montreal is set to enter an extreme cold period, with temperatures dropping to 26 degrees Celsius on Monday evening. The environment in Canada said it would feel like 38 C until early Tuesday morning, with “strong” winds up to 20 km / h.

The problem is finding a safe place for those who test positive to be safely isolated, also accommodating those who do not have COVID-19. Fortiers said that while the Mission has the space to accommodate more people, it lacks the staff to carry it out.

The city of Montreal previously requested the downtown Chrome hotel to be used by the homeless population to be isolated, but it has already reached its maximum capacity.

“So the workers end up improvising red areas inside them [shelters and organizations], which is already a problem. And for those who do not have that opportunity, the person ends up in the hospital and gets a bed there, “Fortier explained.

“It’s a vicious circle.”

Montreal has used its state of emergency powers to demand that the indoor football stadium at 9235 Papineau Avenue be used as a makeshift shelter for homeless people with COVID-19. The city says the stadium can accommodate 300 people.

The Chez Doris women’s shelter has its own hotel, but all 41 of its rooms are also full. Marina Boulos-Winton, executive director, said the shelter has to remove six to 10 women every night due to lack of space.

Even then, she said existing staff has dwindled, without volunteers who would normally serve meals and sort out donations.

“Everyone is looking for employees to work with the homeless, so we are competing against each other,” she explained.

“[The city is] trying to find another hotel but they are coming to our organizations to help them recruit [staff]”But we’re all recruiting people.”

Getting help where needed

A spokesman for Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister in Quebec, wrote in a statement to the CBC that the Ministry of Health and Social Services is “very concerned” by the situation.

“The meteoric rise in cases affects all facilities and shelters for people experiencing homelessness are no exception,” they wrote.

The statement noted that the provincial government has already added 150 beds to Montreal since the beginning of the year and that Carmant is in “regular contact” with the city and public health to work on the solution.

Montreal Public Health said it was working to identify and open new locations, saying the situation was “urgent and critical”, but noted staff shortages as a hindrance. She has also delivered rapid tests to shelters.

Public Health has also created a special hotline, dedicated to those interested in working in the homeless sector. Those wishing to apply are encouraged to contact 514-940-5216.