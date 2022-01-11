Novak Djokovic Australian Open Nick Kyrgios ’embarrassed’ by the visa saga





Nick Kyrgios said he was “quite ashamed” of the way Novak Djokovic has been treated in Australia after the Serb won a challenge in court to stay in place to defend his Australian Open title. Djokovic’s fight for his medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19 may not be over yet as he still faces the threat of being banned by the Australian government for the second time and deported despite the court ruling. Public opinion in Australia, which is battling a wave of Omicron infections and where more than 90% of the adult population is double-vaccinated, has been largely against Djokovic, who has confirmed he was unvaccinated. But Kyrgios is disappointed with the way the situation unfolds. “I feel quite ashamed as an Australian athlete to have seen what this guy has done for us and the sport,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram video on Tuesday in which he also criticized the media. Nick Kyrgios is disappointed with the way Novak Djokovic’s visa saga played in Australia Matt King / Getty Images “I just do not think it’s fair how we treat it, but the media likes to do it, it likes to disrupt and I do not want that to take away from any of the great results that other Australians have.” Kyrgios, who withdrew from this week’s Sydney Tennis Classic after testing positive for COVID-19, said he was feeling well and was taking all necessary measures before the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th. “It’s not ideal, a week outside the Australian Open, but I’m doing my best to feel good and get out there and I hope to give you all a show,” said Kyrgios.

