Ontario students and teachers will return to class on January 17, sources say – Toronto

Students and teachers in Ontario will return to the classroom as scheduled Monday, Global News has learned.

Sources say all Ontario school students, including elementary and high school, will return to class Monday.

Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

Last week, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said on Monday, January 17, 2021, the intention to reopen schools after they were temporarily closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The province said that while students and teachers focused on online learning, officials would work to deploy untested N95 respirators for education and childcare staff, high-quality three-layer face masks for students and additional HEPA filters for classrooms.

















The provincial government also said there would be new review requirements, new time-limited clustering protocols and $ 1.6 billion in new resources for school boards.

Moreover, on Saturday, the provincial government announced that it had added additional vaccination clinics to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to help expedite vaccination of education and childcare staff.

In an email to Global News Monday night, Ryan Bird, a spokesman for the Toronto District School Board, said more than 600,000 inappropriate N95 masks had been taken from the board and distributed to schools.

Furthermore, the email said that the screening tool that students and staff must complete on a daily basis has been updated and the board now has more than 16,000 HEPA filters, with nearly 300 more on the way.

According to Zog, there are HEPA filters in all busy classrooms and there were also additional vaccination clinics for school staff to receive their booster doses.

The news of the school reopening comes just hours after Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said staff shortages in schools across the province would be addressed by letting retirees work longer.

In a press release earlier Monday, the government said it had reached an agreement with the Ontario Federation of Teachers, which allows retired teachers, principals and deputy principals to work 95 days in a school year, out of 50.

The government said the measure would be in effect until June 30th.

Hospital admissions for COVID continue to rise

Ontario reported 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

However, officials warn that daily case counts may now be an understatement of how widespread the virus is in the province now that stricter testing rules have been enforced.

The latest provincial data said 2,467 people across Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This marks an increase of 48 percent compared to the numbers reported on Sunday.

Of these, 248 are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

To date, 54,734 children aged five to 11 years have been infected with COVID-19 in Ontario, while 80,256 cases of the virus have been reported in the province in people between 12 and 19 years old.

As of Monday, a total of nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Ontarians aged 19 and under since the onset of the pandemic.

with a dossier from Global News Aaron DAndrea and Ryan Rocca

