Hospitals recruit international nurses to fill pandemic shortages

BILLINGS, Mont. Before Mary Venus was offered a job as a nurse at a hospital here, she had never heard of Billings or visited the United States. A native of the Philippines, she researched her potential internet movement, set aside her anxiety about Montana’s cold winters, and got the job done unnoticed.

Venus has been in Billings since mid-November, working in a surgical healing unit at the Billings Clinic, Montana’s largest hospital in his most populous city. She and her husband settled into an apartment, bought a car and are settling there. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Maybe, she thought, this could be a home forever.

I hope to stay here, said Venus. So far, so good. However, it is not easy. To me, it’s like living on another planet.

Administrators at Billings Clinic hope she stays as well. The hospital has contracts with two dozen nurses from the Philippines, Thailand, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, all set to arrive in Montana by the summer. More nurses from faraway places are likely.

The Billings Clinic is just one of many hospitals across the US looking abroad to alleviate the shortage of pandemic-aggravated nurses. National demand is so high that it created a large number of healthcare professionals awaiting permission to work in the US More than 5,000 international nurses are awaiting final visa approval, the American Association of International Health Care Recruitment reported in September. .

We are seeing an absolute boom in demand for international nurses, said Lesley Hamilton-Powers, an AAIHR board member and vice president for Avant Healthcare Professionals in Florida.

Avant recruits nurses from other countries and then works to place them in US hospitals, including the Billings Clinic. Prior to the pandemic, Avant would typically have orders from hospitals for 800 nurses. There are currently more than 4,000 such requests, Hamilton-Powers said.

And that’s just us, a single organization, Hamilton-Powers added. Hospitals across the country are spread out and looking for alternatives to fill vacancies in nursing.

Overseas-born workers make up about one-sixth of the U.S. nursing workforce, and the need is growing, nurses’ associations and staffing agencies report, as nurses increasingly leave the profession. Nursing schools have seen an increase in enrollment since the pandemic, but that staff pipeline has done little to offset today’s demand.

In fact, the American Nurses Association in September asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare a shortage of nurses a national crisis.

CGFNS International, which certifies the credentials of overseas-born health care workers to work in America, is the only such organization authorized by the federal government. Its president, Dr. Franklin Shaffer, said more hospitals are looking abroad to fill their staff gaps.

We have a big demand, a big shortage, he said.

The Billings Clinic would hire 120 more nurses today if it could, hospital officials said. The staff shortage was significant prior to the pandemic. The increased demands and stress of Covid have made it unaffordable.

Greg Titensor, a registered nurse and vice president of operations at Billings Clinic, noted that three of the most experienced hospital nurses, all in the intensive care unit with at least 20 years of experience, recently announced their retirement.

They are getting tired and leaving, Titensor said.

The recent drop in cases with Covid resulted in Montana having the highest rate in the country for a while, and the Billings Clinic ICU was exploding from patients. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte sent the National Guard to the Billings Clinic and other hospitals in Montana; the federal government sent pharmacists and a naval medical team.

As growth in Montana has slowed, the number of active cases in the Yellowstone county in the hospital home are among the highest states. The Billings Clinic ICU is still overcrowded, mostly with patients with Covid, and signs still warn visitors that aggressive behavior will not be tolerated, a reminder of the threat of violence and abuse that healthcare workers endure as the pandemic continues.

Like most hospitals, the Billings Clinic has sought to reduce staff shortages with traveling nurses hiring workers who usually go where the pandemic requires. The clinic paid up to $ 200 an hour for their services and, finally peaking, had up to 200 traveling nurses as part of the workforce.

The lack of nurses nationwide has prompted those huge payments, prompting members of Congress to urge the Biden administration to investigate attacks reported by unscrupulous personnel agencies.

Whatever the reason, filling the hospital staff shortage with traveling nurses is not sustainable, said Priscilla Needham, chief financial officer of Billings Clinics. Medicare, she noted, does not pay the hospital more if it has to hire more expensive nurses, nor does it pay enough when a Covid patient has to stay in the hospital longer than a typical Covid patient.

From July to October, hospital nursing costs rose by $ 6 million, Needham said. Money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CARES Act has helped, but she predicted that November and December would further increase costs.

Dozens of agencies place international nurses in US hospitals. The firm that chose the Billings Clinic, Avant, first places nurses through instructions in Florida in hopes of facilitating their transition to the U.S., said Brian Hudson, a senior vice president at the company.

Venus, with nine years of experience as a nurse, said her in-state training included eliminating cultural barriers to both paying taxes and getting car insurance.

Nursing is the same all over the world, Venus said, but the culture is very different.

Nik Ehli / Kaiser Health News Mary Venus, a nurse from the Philippines, on duty at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.

Shaffer, of CGFNS International, said overseas-born nurses are interested in the U.S. for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to advance their education and career, earn more money, or perhaps get married. For some, said Avants Hudson, the idea of ​​living the American dream prevails.

The problem so far has been the introduction of nurses in the country fairly quickly. Once jobs are offered and accepted, overseas-born nurses require a final interview to obtain a visa from the State Department, and there are a large number for those interviews. Powers explained that because of the pandemic, many of the US embassies where those interviews take place remain closed or open for fewer hours than usual.

While the residual margin has narrowed in recent weeks, Powers described the delays as challenging. Nurses waiting in their home countries, she stressed, have passed all the exams needed to work in the US.

It was very frustrating to have nurses ready to arrive, and we just couldn’t bring them in, Powers said.

Upon arrival, the international nurses at Billings will remain Avant employees, although after three years the clinic may offer them permanent positions. The clinic administrators pointed out that nurses are paid the same as its local nurses with equal experience. Furthermore, the hospital pays an Avant fee.

More than 90% of Avants international nurses choose to stay in their new communities, Hudson said, but the Billings Clinic hopes to improve that mark. Their hospitality in the city will be critical, said Sara Agostinelli, director of diversity, equality, inclusion and affiliation clinics. It has even offered winter driving lessons.

The increased diversity will benefit the city, Agostinelli said. Some nurses will bring their spouses; some will bring their children.

We will help encourage what Billings looks like and who Billings is, she said.

Pae Junthanam, a nurse from Thailand, said she was initially worried about coming to Billings after learning that Montana’s population is nearly 90% white and less than 1% Asian. However, the chance to advance his career outweighed the concerns of the move. He also hopes his 10-year-old partner will be able to join him soon.

Nik Ehli / Kaiser Health News Pae Junthanam, a nurse from Thailand, receives supplies from a closet in the intensive care unit at Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.

Since his arrival in November, Junthanam said, his neighbors have greeted him warmly and a shop owner, after learning he was a newly arrived nurse from Thailand, thanked him for his service.

I’m away from home, but I feel like this is like another home to me, he said.