International Day of Signing MLB Perspectives 2021-22





One of the most important dates on the baseball calendar has shifted from July 2 to January 15, but the importance of the days remains the same.

Hundreds of international prospects, mostly from Latin America and the Caribbean, will take the next step in their development when they sign with major league clubs the first day they qualify. Hundreds more will do the same in the coming days and months.

Do you have questions? We have the answers.

What are the main prospects?

1. Roderik Arias, short stop, Dominican Republic

The main prospect in the classroom, Arias has plus-arm potential. His shots are accurate and effortless, and he is always able to do them. It also shows good foot movements with soft hands and range above average.

On the plate, he displays above-average stick-to-ball skills and strike area awareness. He shows good discipline on the plate and does not waver and loses often. He shows power from both sides, but especially from the right. It has good reverse field strength on the left and the overall package can be turned into a plus-plus striker. The Yankees are favorites to sign with him.

2. Christian cowboy, OF, Cuba

Vaquero was initially a left-handed striker, but he learned to change the shot when he left Cuba, which has resulted in improved field knowledge and more confidence on the plate. At 6 feet-3 and close to 190 pounds, he is a physical specimen with tons of crude strength and power. He can cover the pitch in the center of the field, show a strong wing and has a chance of being a plus defender in position. He plays hard with a lot of energy and shows a lot of natural instinct in practice and in games. Nationals are favorites to sign with him.

3. Ricardo Cabrera, short stop, Venezuela

On the plate, the Cabrera shows an advanced approach with advanced altitude recognition. It sprays hard line drives all over the field, stays well in the hit area and creates setback. It already shows differential power and is on track for power plus in the future.

In defense, he has soft hands, shows good foot movement and the type of range that will make him at least a medium strap. There is a chance he could move to third base if he continues to grow and develop, but he projects to have enough offensive power to make a difference. The Reds are the favorites to sign with him.

4. William Bergolla, SS, Venezuela

On the plate, he already shows strong stick-to-ball skills, an advanced approach and an understanding of the hitting area. He shows the power of line movement and more power is expected to come as he develops and his body matures.

In defense, Bergolla shows good work with his feet, soft hands and a strong enough arm to keep him in his position as he passes through the Small Leagues. He has solid range and good instinct. He has been praised for his baseball IQ and awareness on both sides of the ball. He is the son of former Major League player William Bergolla Sr., an indoor player who spent most of his career in the Reds system and with various teams in the Venezuelan winter league. The Phillies are the favorites to sign with Bergolla Jr.

5. Oscar Cols, OF, Cuba

In the three years of the Cubas Serie Nacional, he hit 0.305 and dropped 0.487 with nine homers. He left the team for Holguin in 2018-19, allowing a run in 3 1/3 rows. Moreover, the Cols lowered 0.289 / .389 / .533 to 54 sticks in 2019, his third and final season for Santiago in the Cuban Serie Nacional. The White Sox are favorites to sign with him.

Twenty-five of the players on the Top 50 list of International Perspectives 2021 are from the Dominican Republic. There are 15 prospects from Venezuela, four from Cuba, two from Colombia, two from Panama and one from the Bahamas and Mexico. From the position point of view, there are 26 infusers, 16 outsiders, two pitchers and six catchers. Athletes who play in the middle, more specifically either in the center or in the center, are generally the most coveted prospects in the international market. However, there has been an increase in pitching prospects and catch prospects, particularly from Venezuela, in recent years.

International rules of signing, costs

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association finalized an agreement in March 2020 that dealt with the international signing period during the pandemic. The 2021-2022 international signing period starts on 15 January 2022 and lasts until 15 December 2022. It is the second consecutive year that the period is scheduled to start in January.

These are the international bonus groups for the 2120-22 signing period: Clubs that received a competitive balance sheet selection in Round 4 of the draft rule 4 (Cardinals, D-backs, Indians, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Rockies and Royals) received a group of $ 6,262,600, while clubs that received a competitive balance sheet selection in Round 4 of the draft Rule 4 (Brewers, Marlins, Rays, Reds, Tigers and Twins) received $ 5,721,500. The teams lost money for exceeding the luxury tax threshold and signing a free agent to the Major League, who turned down a qualifying offer.

The base signature pool for Angels, Astros, Athletics, Blue Jays, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, Mariners, Mets, Nationals, Phillies, Rangers, Red Sox, White Sox and Yankees is $ 5,179,700.

Teams will also not be allowed to trade international bonus slots during this signing period.

There are guidelines for signing prospects. An international player is eligible to sign with a Grand League team between January 15 and December 15. He must be 16 years old before signing and 17 years old before September 1 of next year – in practical terms, this means players born between September 1, 2004 and August 31, 2005 will be eligible. to sign in the next signing period. Players must pre-register for Major League Baseball in order to be eligible to sign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-international-prospects-signing-day-2021-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos