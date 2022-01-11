The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia talk on the phone about Novak Djokovic’s disputed visa

MELBOURNE, Australia – The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia discussed Novak Djokovic’s precarious visa on Tuesday after Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open, but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The drama of deportation has polarized opinions and sparked strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabi, agreed in their telephone conversation to maintain contacts over the controversial 34-year-old visa, Morrison’s office said.

“The prime minister explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morrison’s office said in a statement. “They both agreed to stay in touch on this issue.”



Brnabi urged Morrison to ensure that the tennis star was treated with dignity, public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia reported.

“To [Serbian] The Prime Minister especially stressed the importance of training conditions and physical preparation for the upcoming competitions, given that Novak Djokovic was not allowed to train the previous days and the tournament in Melbourne starts this weekend “, RTS reports.

Djokovic was at a tennis court in Melbourne within hours of his victory on the court.

I am pleased and grateful that the judge canceled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on this. I flew here to play in one of the most important events we have in front of the wonderful fans. pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge canceled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter shortly after midnight on Tuesday. .

“I flew here to play in one of the most important events we have in front of great fans,” he added.

But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering exercising his power to expel the tennis star under special legislation.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” Hawke’s office said in a statement.

A border official canceled Djokovic’s visa at Melbourne Airport last Thursday, hours after he arrived in Australia to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic was locked in a hotel room in quarantine in Melbourne until Monday, when a judge returned his visa, citing procedural errors by border officials at the airport.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old was given a medical exemption by Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer, from his vaccination rules to compete because he was infected with COVID-19 last month.

But the Australian Border Force refused to allow him an exemption from national vaccination rules for incoming non-nationals.

He said an infection in the previous six months was just a basis for a vaccine exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused serious illness.

There are also new questions about Djokovic’s request to enter the country after documents released by the Federal District Court revealed that he told authorities he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia.

The Monte Carlo-based Djokovic met in Melbourne shortly before midnight on Wednesday, answering a “no” question about previous trips on his Australian Travel Declaration form.

But the reigning Australian Open champion was filmed playing tennis on the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Christmas Day and training in Spain on December 31st – both dates within the 14-day deadline.

The statement notes that giving false or misleading information is a serious violation and civil penalties are also available.

Djokovic told border officers that Tennis Australia completed the statement on his behalf, but was noted by the officer who revoked his visa that the sports authority would have facilitated it “based on information provided by the visa holder”.

Since Djokovic’s visa was revoked, Czech tennis player Renata Vorov and an unidentified European tennis official have been expelled for similar reasons.

Morrison’s Conservative government has blamed the Tennis Australia debacle, which ministers accuse of cheating players over Australia ‘s vaccine claims.

But newspapers reported that Tennis Australia had asked the Department of the Interior to check the visa documents of Djokovic and other players before boarding the plane. The department did not.

Opposition Home Affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally blamed the tennis star’s confusion for the government’s lack of planning.

It should have been clear if it was right for Djokovic to enter the country to play in the Australian Open when he was initially granted the visa, Keneally said.

“If [he] deported does tremendous damage to Australia. “If he manages to stay, it does tremendous damage to our tough border laws and is a real insult to the Australians who did the hard work of blocking and vaccinating,” Keneally told Seven Network television.

Keneally said Djokovic’s saga made Australia “look like a joke” on the world stage.

Daniel Andrews, the prime minister of the state of Victoria, who is hosting the Australian Open, said the federal government had changed its border rules in recent months.

“When we talked about the exceptions before, you will remember that Minister Hawke said it was his expectation that if you did not become a double, you would not enter the country, whether you are playing tennis or doing anything else. . ” said Andrews, who like Keneally is a member of the center-left Labor Party.

“It turned out that this was not the position of the Commonwealth government and that they have allowed people who have not been double-vaccinated to enter,” Andrews added.