Mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in India from today | Latest India News
All international newcomers to India will be subject to mandatory home isolation for a week from today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said last Friday. The central government announced revised guidelines for international travelers to slow down further imports of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which is spreading rapidly across the country.
According to the document, the existing guidelines have been revised in view of the reporting of a new variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; called Omicron) which has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization.
Travelers must be quarantined at home for seven days and undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. While children under 5 years of age are excluded from pre- and post-arrival testing, they should perform the test if they are detected symptomatic of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on arrival or during the period of isolation at home.
India has designated several countries and regions at risk from where travelers are required to submit the sample for the Covid-19 test upon arrival. Such passengers must wait for the results of their self-paid test at the airport of arrival before departing or undertaking a connecting flight.
Travelers are also asked to upload the results of the repeated RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on the eighth day on the Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective states / UTs, command declared.
If they are negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days. However, if such travelers test positive, their samples should be sent further for genomic testing to the INSACOG laboratory network. They will be managed in an isolation facility and will be treated according to the standard protocol set including contact tracking, the order added.
International travelers found to be symptomatic during the examination will be immediately isolated and sent to a medical institution according to the health protocol.
