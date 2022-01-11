The province adheres to the class return date of January 17 for students while the NDP calls for distance financial assistance – Winnipeg





Manitoba continued to see an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions on Monday as collection limits remained in place and students began a week of distance learning. Health officials reported 378 people in hospital with the virus – an increase of 81 since the data was last released on Friday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased slightly, to 38 from 34, and there were 19 more deaths. The province also announced thousands of new cases over the weekend. Hospitals continued to operate at above normal capacity. There were a total of 93 patients in intensive care, including people who did not have COVID-19. Normal capacity before the pandemic was 72. In a bid to slow the spread, the Progressive Conservative government said last week it would expand public health restrictions, including capacity limits in many domestic countries, for another three weeks until February 1st. The story goes down the ad Schools were originally supposed to reopen this week after an extended holiday break, but the province shifted distance learning classes to most students to allow time for quick masks and tests to be more widely distributed. The personal tutorial will resume next Monday. Trends Betty White died of a heart attack on Christmas day, says the doctor

COVID-19 Enhancement Measures: Here’s what you need to know about side effects READ MORE: Students, parents, teachers in Manitoba sail the distance learning week The New Opposition Democrats urged the province to give families one-time payments to help cover the cost of distance education. “Maybe a family has some challenges about needing access to a new (electronic) device, or maybe you need a subscription to a learning technology,” said NDP leader Wab Kinew. Payments could be worth $ 500 per child, or $ 750 for children with special needs, Kinew suggested. The money would be available to any family regardless of income and would cost the province approximately $ 70 million, depending on receipt, he said. “Whatever your family needs to go through this distance learning period and then return to the classroom, we think it’s important for the government to be there with some help.” The Progressive Conservative government had previously held out the possibility of continuing distance learning beyond this week, but Prime Minister Heather Stefanson said on Monday the students would return to the classroom on January 17th. “We will stick to this. The children will return to school next Monday. “ © 2022 The Canadian Press

