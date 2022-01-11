International
North Korea launches second suspected ballistic missile within week after Kim Jong Un pledges to strengthen military
North Korea has appeared to test a ballistic missile for the second time in less than a week, prompting sanctions from South Korea and Japan, where officials say repeated launches risk destabilizing the region.
Main points:
- The second suspected missile test in a week comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to step up his country’s military
- South Korean military says it is working with US allies to prepare for additional releases
- North Korea says it will not resume denuclearization talks until US lifts “hostile policies” such as sanctions
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that the suspected launch of the ballistic missile was discovered around 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, local time, from an area inside North Korea at direction of the ocean on its east coast.
In response, the South Korean National Security Council (NSC) held an urgent meeting and expressed “strong regret” that the missile test came at a time when regional stability was extremely important.
“NSC members urged North Korea to respond swiftly to the international community’s expectations for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to agree to resume dialogue and cooperation,” the Seoul Blue Presidential House said.
Coming after nuclear-armed North Korea claimed to have tested a hypersonic missile last Wednesday, the launch underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s oath to strengthen his country’s military at a time when talks with Korea the South and the United States have stalled.
Japan’s defense ministry said that if the missile had followed a normal trajectory for ballistic missiles, it would have flown less than 700 kilometers, similar to recent tests of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea.
The South Korean military said it was cooperating with its US allies and was closely monitoring the situation in preparation for additional releases.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said North Korea was trying to use repeated tests to normalize its missile capabilities, portraying itself as a country involved in growing improvements for self-defense.
“Significant threat to regional stability”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that the United Nations had just completed discussions on how to respond to last week’s launch.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that North Korea continues to launch missiles,” he told reporters.
Tuesday’s apparent start came a day after the United States mission to the United Nations, joined by France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom and Albania, culminated in a joint statement condemning last week’s test. .
“These actions increase the risk of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement Monday.
Such tests not only improved the capabilities of the North, but also expanded what it could offer to customers and dealers of illegal weapons around the world, she added.
North Korea obstructs talks on US “hostile policies”
UN Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic and nuclear missile tests from North Korea and impose sanctions on the programs.
However, China and Russia are pushing the UN Security Council to ease sanctions on North Korea by lifting a ban on Pyongyang-based exports of statues, seafood and textiles, and lifting the limit on refined oil imports. .
Ms Thomas-Greenfield reiterated calls for countries around the world to enforce sanctions and for North Korea to return to talks and abandon its nuclear missiles and weapons.
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
North Korea has said it is open to talks, but only if the United States and others drop “hostile policies,” such as sanctions and military exercises.
Few observers expect Kim to fully hand over his nuclear arsenal, and North Korea argues that its missile tests and other military activities are for self-defense.
Last week, South Korean military officials cast doubt on the capabilities of the “hypersonic missile” that North Korea claimed to have tested on Wednesday, saying it appeared to represent limited progress on Pyongyang’s existing ballistic missiles.
Kim Dong-yup, a former South Korean Navy officer who now teaches at Seoul’s Kyungnam University, said this may have given Pyongyang an incentive to rest again.
“Today’s test could be intended to send a message to the South as authorities here said the previous test was a failure and did not involve a hypersonic missile,” he said.
