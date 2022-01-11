Kids are OK: How Manitoba Students Can Succeed During the Distance Learning Period





As Manitoba students complete the first day of a week-long distance learning period, the head of the onesupport center says there are ways for them to thrive while studying at home. Distance learning is not only difficult for students, but it is also difficult for parents and guardians. The challenges of running a family, cheating, and managing a class at home can be overwhelming, but the director of the Manitoba Center for Distance Learning Support says that by sticking to a few basics, children can get through it. The biggest thing is the perspective, said Andrew Mead. “The mindset about it is so important. If parents or kids get into it, it’s impossible, I can not do it, maybe that’s what you can get,” he said. “But if they continue with the idea that my child will learn things, my child will still be connected to peers, teachers and people at school, what they learn may be just different. Children have a chance to still learn and do very well in a remote environment. “ One way to help students do well is to create a one-schedule structure, including independent time and setting up a dedicated learning space, Mead said. It is also about softening the expectations of distance learning. “When we first went to distance learning … we expected a lot from children and families. If we lower the expectations, but make sure each child meets those expectations, it is a much better experience,” Mead said. . Back to school next week Students are returning to class on Jan. 17, and the province confirmed to CBC News that the date is now accurate, although there have previously been hints of further possible delays. Meanwhile, Christian Michalik, supervisor of the Louis Riel School Division, says his teachers are teaching from home this week and are encouraged to reduce their contacts in preparation for next Monday. “It’s basically an emergency strategy of trying to keep a healthy workforce as long as we can,” he told CBC News. Like many other professions, education is facing staffing problems due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. At this time, about 40 of the 1,177 LRSD teachers are missing for medical reasons or appointments, as well as some educational assistants, Michalik said. He says the school division will do everything it can to minimize year-round outages. “If we’re all going back together on Monday, is it about what we’re going to do to keep it up and avoid this rift of disruption?”

