International Guitar Night comes to Kent on January 21st





Kent International Guitar Night will bring together some of the world’s most prominent acoustic guitarists to perform at the city’s Kent’s Spotlight Series. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the Kent-Meridian Center for the Performing Arts, 10020 SE 256th St. San Francisco-based guitarist Brian Gore founded International Guitar Night in 1995. Each tour, a new cast of guitar luminaries gathers for a solo evening, duets and quartets highlighting the virtuosity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. according to a Kent City news release. For the 22nd year of the International Guitar Night tour, featured artists include Luca Stricagnoli of Italy, Vietnamese classical guitarist Thu Le, Hawaiian guitarist Jim “Kimo” West and Gypsy Jazz guitarist Lulo Reinhardt. With a huge online following (over 200 million views of his music videos) and with reservations in every corner of the globe, Stricagnoli has been hailed as a phenomenon and a guitar marvel. Stricagnoli has brought his unique style of reorganizing rock classics to acoustic guitars, played on self-invented instruments in over 20 countries. Le is an award-winning international classical guitarist and certified guitar teacher. She started playing at the age of 4 under the direction of her father. She had the honor of being the youngest student ever admitted to the National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi. She has graced the stage around the world, performing as a soloist and organizing successful master classes. This will be her debut on International Guitar Night. West is one of the most prominent Slack Key guitar players in the world, collecting millions of broadcasts on Spotify and Pandora. He is a 2021 Grammy winner for his “More Guitar Stories” CD and a 2019 Grammy nominee for his album “Moku Maluhia”. His long career as a guitarist for internationally acclaimed comedian Weird Al Yankovic won four Grammy Awards and a Billboard # 1 debut on CD. This will be the second time West has joined the International Guitar Night tour. Reinhardt, the grandson of legendary Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, has continued the family tradition by incorporating new Latin rhythms, a style he calls Latin Swing. Known for his strong playing with lightning and solo lightning, he is the most honored member of International Guitar Night, having appeared with four previous formations in addition to hosting this year’s edition. Tickets cost $ 28 for adults, $ 26 for seniors and $ 15 for young people. Tickets can be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N. Hours for telephone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. is closed on sunday. Under the King County mandate, people 12 years of age and older must show evidence of complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to access all Spotlight Series shows. Furthermore, camouflage is required. The Spotlight series is presented by the Kent and Kent Parks Arts Commission, Recreation and Community Services, and is partly funded by 4Culture, WESTAF, the National Endowment for the Arts and a range of business and individual sponsors. The International Guitar Night Performance is sponsored by Pete and Pat Curran through the Kent Community Foundation. Talk to us Please share your history tips by emailing [email protected] To share your opinion on the publication, send a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include name, address and phone number during the day. (Well just publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters up to 300 words or less.



