David Sassoli, president of the European Union Parliament, has died at the age of 65
David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who rose to politics while defending the oppressed and the downtrodden to become president of the European Union parliament, died in a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesman said.
EU Council President Charles Michel called Sassoli a “sincere and passionate European. We already miss his human warmth, generosity, friendship and smile. “
No details were given in a Twitter post by spokesman Roberto Cuillo. Sassoli, a 65-year-old socialist, had been hospitalized since December 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement issued a day before Sassoli’s death.
Sassoli had struggled for several months with poor health after suffering from pneumonia caused by the legionella bacterium in September. His health deteriorated steadily afterwards and he was forced to miss some important legislative meetings. However, as far as possible, he stayed at work, where his energy and light smile were a hallmark. He was in his strongest state when he took over the cause of immigrants who died crossing the Mediterranean or dissidents like Alexei Navalny, who is occupying the Kremlin from a prison cell.
In recent months, he has improved enough to chair a European Parliament session in December to present the EU’s top human rights award, the Sakharov Prize, to Navalny’s daughter. High in symbolism, it became his political testament.
“In the last week of December there was a worsening of the disease and then the last days of his battle,” Cuillo told Italy’s Sky TG24.
Sassoli came to lead the legislature in 2019 after a complicated clash of political clashes between EU leaders, which also saw German Christian Democrat Ursula von der Leyen become EU Commission President and Belgian market liberal free Michel to take office as President of the Council of the EU.
Even if he was often overshadowed by von der Leyen and Michel, Sassoli ran an institution that has become increasingly powerful over the years and has become instrumental in shaping the European Union course in many sectors, be it the digital economy, the climate or Brexit.
The European Parliament represents the 450 million citizens of the EU and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy”. It has more than 700 members directly elected by its member countries.
“I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European and proud Italian,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, a prominent President of the European Parliament and, above all, a dear friend.”
He was just as respected in Italy. The leader of the Democratic Party of Italy and an old friend, Enrico Letta, praised Sassol’s European passion and vision and vowed to take them forward, even though “we know we are not at his height”.
In a Twitter post, Letta called Sassoli “someone with extraordinary generosity, a passionate European” and a man with “vision and principles, theoretical and practical”.
Another former center-left Italian prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni, called his death a “terrible loss”.
“I will always remember his leadership, his passion, his generous friendship. “#CiaoDavid”, Gentiloni wrote on Twitter.
Sassoli was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as its vice-president. He started as a newspaper journalist before starting broadcasting as a high profile presenter in Italy. It was a stepping stone to his political career.
He had planned to run for a second term in office next week, but decided not to run for re-election when lawmakers elected their new president in Strasbourg, France.
“I am heartbroken. Europe has lost a leader, I have a lost friend, democracy has lost a champion,” said Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democrat who was set to step down from Sassol next week. She said Sassoli “devoted his life to making the world a better and fairer place.”
Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.
