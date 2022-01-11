North Korea launches another suspected missile amid stalled talks with USExBulletin

International
North Korea launches another suspected missile amid stalled talks with US
Ahn Young-joon / AP
SEUL, South Korea North Korea on Tuesday launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile in its eastern sea, its second launch in a week, following calls by leader Kim Jong Un to expand its nuclear weapons program. contrary to international opposition.
The launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea is continuing to expand its military capabilities during a pandemic self-imposed blockade and stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what was likely a ballistic missile from the area of its northern Jagang province. He said the weapon flew 700 kilometers (434 miles) at a maximum speed of about Mach 10 before landing in the waters off its east coast.
He said the release was a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions and demonstrated a more advanced capability than North Korea’s previous release last week. Northern state media described the launch as a successful test of a hypersonic missile, a type of weapon it claimed to have tested for the first time in September.
South Korean officials did not give a specific assessment of the type of missile, but some experts said North Korea may have re-tested its alleged hypersonic missile in response to the South Korean military underestimating its previous test.
North Korea did not immediately comment on Tuesday’s test.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense said the suspected ballistic missile fell outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said officials were checking the safety of ships and aircraft around Japan, but there were no immediate reports of interruptions or damage.
“It is extremely unfortunate that North Korea has continued to fire missiles” so quickly after the UN Security Council discussed its response to the North’s previous launch, Kishida said.
The Security Council held closed-door consultations on Monday to launch last week, but took no action. Ahead of the talks, the US and five allies issued a statement urging North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
South Korea’s presidential office said Tuesday’s departure was discussed at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, which expressed “strong regret” over North Korea’s ongoing tests and urged it to return to talks.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the release did not pose an “immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies,” but underscored the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s weapons programs.
The launch came six days after North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.
Ahn Young-joon / AP
The Seoul Defense Ministry said after that test that North Korea had exaggerated its capabilities and tested a conventional ballistic missile that the South was able to capture. The ministry said it suspects North Korea has acquired the technology needed for a hypersonic weapon.
Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst at the Sejong Private Institute in South Korea, said the North leadership would be “angry” at South Korea’s assessment of last week’s release and could have planned a series of tests in a push to make her threat. believable.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, can pose a crucial challenge to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability. Such weapons were on the wish list of sophisticated military assets that Kim discovered early last year along with long-range missiles, spy satellites, long-range solid-fuel missiles, and nuclear missiles fired from submarines. .
Experts say North Korea is likely to have years away from purchasing a reliable hypersonic system.
North Korea’s previous test on Jan. 5 came days after Kim vowed during a key political conference to strengthen its military forces, even though the nation is facing pandemic-related difficulties that have further strained its economy. , crippled by US-led sanctions over nuclear sanctions. program.
Economic downturns have left Kim with little to show for his diplomacy with former US President Donald Trump, who derailed after their second meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected Korea’s request. North for major easing of sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
The Biden administration, whose policies have reflected a wider shift in U.S. focus from counterterrorism and so-called rogue states such as North Korea and Iran in the face of a close rival in China, has said it is ready to resume talks with North Korea “anywhere and anytime” without preconditions.
But North Korea has so far rejected the idea of endless talks, saying the US must first withdraw its “hostile policy”, a term the North uses mainly to describe sanctions and joint US-Korean military exercises. of the South.
“Even with pandemic blockades of North Korea’s borders restricting trade and diplomacy, Pyongyang is determined to wage an arms race against Seoul and deny Washington the luxury of focusing on Russia and China,” said Leif-Eric. Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is at the core of Kim’s rule and what he clearly considers his strongest guarantee of survival.
During his 10-year rule, he has conducted a large number of weapons tests in an attempt to gain the ability to launch nuclear attacks on the American continent.
But his country’s economy has plummeted in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions imposed on his nuclear ambitions and mismanagement of his own government.
