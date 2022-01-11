Djokovic takes trial time in Australia as leaders discuss his visaExBulletin



MELBOURNE, Australia Tennis star Novak Djokovic held a training session in Melbourne Park on Tuesday, his second day out of custody, focusing on defending his Australian Open title while still facing the prospect of deportation because he did not has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The top Serb appeared in the show courts within hours after winning a legal battle Monday against the cancellation of his visa, based on procedural grounds. He returned on Tuesday for a closed practice, behind closed doors and only his support team was allowed to enter the Rod Laver Arena.

Aerial footage taken by Australian television networks from a helicopter showed the nine-time winner of the Australian Open at work, less than a week before the start of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The Australian Open released its seeds for the Australian Open and Djokovic was ranked No. 1 in the men’s singles draw.

As he tries to make up for the time after spending four days locked up in an immigration detention hotel, Djokovic is aware that his visa could be revoked again.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering exercising his power to expel the tennis star under special legislation, citing a medical exemption on which the unvaccinated Djokovic relied to fly to Melbourne and the information provided in the visa application .

The Australian Associated Press reported that the decision was not expected on Tuesday, after Hawke’s office issued a statement saying the matter was still under consideration “in accordance with due process”.

The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia discussed Djokovic’s precarious visa earlier on Tuesday.

The drama of deportation has polarized opinions and sparked strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart, Ana Brnabi, agreed in their telephone conversation to maintain contacts over the controversial 34-year-old visa, Morrison’s office said.

“The prime minister explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morrison’s office said in a statement. “They both agreed to stay in touch on this issue.”

Brnabi urged Morrison to ensure that the tennis star was treated with dignity, public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia reported.

“The (Serbian) Prime Minister especially stressed the importance of training conditions and physical preparation for the next race, given that Novak Djokovic was not allowed to train in the past few days,” RTS reported.

Djokovoc posted an image of himself and three members of his team in Melbourne Park in the early hours of Tuesday on social media.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge canceled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that,” Gjokovic wrote on Twitter. “I flew here to play in one of the most important events we have in front of great fans.”

A border official canceled Djokovic’s visa at Melbourne Airport last Thursday, hours after he arrived in Australia to compete in the tournament.

A judge reinstated his visa and ordered Djokovic released from custody on Monday, citing procedural mistakes by border officials at the airport.

Djokovic had received a medical exemption from state government Victoria and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer, from its vaccination rules to compete because he was infected with COVID-19 last month.

But the Australian Border Force refused to allow him an exemption from national vaccination rules for incoming non-nationals.

He said an infection in the previous six months was just a basis for a vaccine exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused serious illness.

There were also new questions about Djokovic’s application to enter the country after documents released by the Federal District Court revealed that he told authorities he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia.

The Monte Carlo-based Djokovic met in Melbourne shortly before midnight Wednesday, answering a “no” question about previous trips on his Australian Travel Declaration form.

But the reigning Australian Open champion was filmed playing tennis on the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on December 25th and training in Spain on December 31st, both dates within the 14-day deadline.

The statement notes that giving false or misleading information is a serious violation and civil penalties are also available.

Djokovic told border officers that Tennis Australia completed the statement on his behalf, but was noted by the officer who revoked his visa that the sports authority would have facilitated it “based on information provided by the visa holder”.

Since Djokovic’s visa was revoked, Czech tennis player Renata Vorov and an unidentified European tennis official have been expelled for similar reasons.

Morrison’s Conservative government has blamed the Tennis Australia debacle, which ministers accuse of cheating players over Australia ‘s vaccine claims. But newspapers reported that Tennis Australia had asked the Department of the Interior to check the visa documents of Djokovic and other players before boarding the plane. The department did not.

Opposition Home Affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally blamed confusion for the government’s lack of planning.

“It does tremendous damage to Australia” if Djokovic is deported, Keneally told Seven Network television, but “if he manages to stay, it does incredible damage to our tough border laws and is a real insult to Australians who did the job. difficult to block and vaccinate.

Keneally said Djokovic’s saga made Australia “look like a joke” on the world stage.

Daniel Andrews, the prime minister of the state of Victoria, who is hosting the Australian Open, said the federal government had changed its border rules in recent months.

“When we talked about the exceptions before, you will remember that Minister Hawke said it was his expectation that if you did not become a double, you would not enter the country, whether you are playing tennis or doing anything else. . ” said Andrews, who like Keneally is a member of the center-left Labor Party.

“It turned out that this was not the position of the Commonwealth government and that they have allowed people who have not been double-vaccinated to enter,” Andrews added.