Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest wave of COVID-19
Quebec Director of Public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, has resigned after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arruda submitted his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Francois Legault on Monday, which the prime minister accepted, according to his office.
In the letter, Arruda said he gave his best as he helped lead the province’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but that recent comments about the credibility of his advice and those of his team have “eroded trust and public access “.
“In this context, I consider it appropriate to offer you the opportunity to replace me before the end of my term, at least as director of public health,” Arruda wrote in part.
Quebec sees COVID-19 hospital admissions exceed 2,500, 26 more deaths
Arruda’s contract was renewed for three years in August 2020.
He continues to defend his work, however, saying the advice and recommendations he made were “the best possible” between “a context of uncertainty and the rapid advancement of knowledge”.
Arruda writes that he is happy that he will continue to serve the Quebecs in another role in public health, but wants to give the prime minister the opportunity to make a final decision.
“Do not see this as an abandonment of my role, but rather as an offer for you to re-evaluate the situation, after several waves and in the context of a constantly evolving situation,” the letter reads in French.
Arruda had been in the position of director of public health for almost 12 years, but became one of the most visible faces of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, which has seen more deaths than any other province – along with some of the healthiest harsher public. measures to help control the virus.
Among these measures was an overnight curfew to restrict public rallies, which was reinstated the day before New Year’s Eve along with a host of other restrictions as the highly transmitted Omicron variant leads to record case counts and hospitalizations .
Restaurants, rights groups denounce curfew in Quebec, experts say it is necessary
As of Monday, over 2,500 people were in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, a new level for the province. This number includes 248 intensive care patients. The province has reported 11,966 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest measures, which have been denounced by businesses and civil rights groups but deemed necessary by health experts, will expire on January 17, if the province does not decide to extend them.
There were also calls to replace Arruda earlier for comments that using quick tests or even wearing a mask gives a false sense of security.
Arruda’s replacement has not yet been announced. The Legault office said the prime minister will discuss the resignation on Tuesday at 13:00 ET.
Legault had given Arruda a vote of confidence on Dec. 30 to announce several other measures, including a curfew, with the prime minister insisting he was the right person to head the public health department.
With files by Gloria Henriquez and the Canadian press
