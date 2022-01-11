Natural disasters are pushing North Korea to embrace international climate goals

Dozens of North Korean officials gathered in a seminar room at the country’s foreign ministry in Pyongyang last October to hold a Zoom training session on “green growth.”

The session, co-organized by the North Korean Ministry of Land and Environment and a German foundation affiliated with the Bavarian Conservative Christian Social Union, was part of a series of lectures created to educate officials on environmental issues.

“It’s a new approach and they are very interested,” said Bernhard Seliger, director of the Hanns Seidel Foundation’s Korea office.

“We held a discussion on biological pest management and a discussion with a British expert on forest certification, but the green growth session was at the request of the North Koreans.”

A serial violator of international law and human rights, the isolated North Korean regime typically avoids engaging with the international community in favor of bombing and subversion.

But having been devastated in recent decades by a series of extreme weather events and almost completely dependent on foreign money and knowledge, Pyongyang has shown it is willing to engage in a range of environmental issues, including the global fight against change. of climate.

“There is no other area in which North Korea wants and pursues international cooperation with such a proactive and open stance as it does in environmental policy,” said Choi Hyeonjung, director of the Center for Global Governance at the Asan Policy Institute. Studies in Seoul.

North Korea is a party to international treaties on environmental protection and global action on climate change, including the Vienna Convention on the Protection of the Ozone Layer, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the Parisit 2016.

As a signatory to the UNFCCC, Pyongyang sent a delegation to last year ‘s UN conference on climate change in Glasgow.

“Climate change is one of the few areas where we can talk to North Koreans without hatred, or without an ideological advantage,” said a senior Western diplomat.

“Of course, there is a lot of money available for the poorest countries, and they are interested in that – but they are also really concerned about the impact that climate events have had on them.”

Droughts have exacerbated chronic food shortages in North Korea © Ed Jones / AFP / Getty Images

The regime’s interest in environmental policy can be traced back to the 1990s, when catastrophic floods and landslides, exacerbated by decades of deforestation and poor land and river management, caused a famine that killed millions.

Since then, the country has been hit by increasingly frequent natural disasters, including four major typhoons in 2020. Droughts and floods often threaten crop yields and infrastructure, exacerbating chronic food shortages.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, has waged “a war to improve nature,” including a flurry of land management reforms and a reforestation campaign.

Kim, who described Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement in 2017 as the “peak of selfishness”, called last year for “urgent action” on climate change, which he described as a ” risk “that had become” higher “. in the last years”.

Choi noted that “the destruction of North Korea’s land, nature and ecosystem is more a product of the regime’s policy failures than a direct result of climate change. But climate change and bad weather have made things worse.” “bad, while the inability of the country to prevent, cope or rebuild after these events makes it extremely vulnerable.”

The volatile state of North Korea’s economy since the 1990s has meant that despite its reliance on coal, its contribution in absolute terms to global carbon dioxide emissions is modest.

According to the International Energy Agency, North Korea’s CO2 emissions fell 43.1 percent between 1990 and 2011, a drop caused by a collapse in energy consumption.

The country received millions of dollars in UN funding between 1997 and 2014 for projects ranging from small wind energy developments to improving seed production for sustainable agriculture.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, it registered a series of hydropower projects under the UN Clean Development Mechanism, a carbon offset scheme that allows developing countries to sell carbon loans to richer countries. .

But observers said the regime faced almost insurmountable challenges, no less the impact of international sanctions in response to its nuclear weapons program and an extreme blockade imposed by Kim to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“Environmental policy may be a priority for the North Korean government, but it is not a top priority,” said Gabriela Bernal, a researcher at the University of North Korea in Seoul.

“North Korea has no money or equipment for environmental investments to make. “It is difficult to bring in foreign currency because of sanctions, and foreign diplomats, NGOs and aid workers were forced to flee during the pandemic.”

Peter Ward from the University of Vienna said the fight against climate change would probably make the North Korean regime even poorer.

“One of the main sources of North Korea’s foreign currency is coal exports, which is exactly what the international community is trying to get rid of gradually,” Ward said.

In one review 2021 For its contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, North Korea said it planned to make a 15.63 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, rising to a 50.34 percent reduction if receives international assistance.

“In my experience, the environment is really important to North Koreans and their national identity,” said David von Hippel, a senior fellow at the Nautilus Institute in California who has worked on renewable energy projects in Korea. of the North.

“But as long as the security situation remains as it is, some of the measures the country needs to reduce its dependence on coal are likely to be implemented.”

