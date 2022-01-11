The Prime Minister of Quebec will hold a press conference after the director of public health resigns





Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault will hold a press conference this afternoon, following the acceptance of the resignation of the province’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. Arruda submitted his resignation letter on Monday as the Omicron wave continued to dominate hospitals across the province, forcing the healthcare network to postpone surgeries and other medical services. In his letter, Arruda wrote that if the prime minister wished, he would continue to serve. A Legault spokesman confirmed to CBC News that the prime minister had accepted his resignation. CBC will be hosting a live news conference here at 1:00 p.m. ET with English translation. Arruda has held this position for nearly 12 years. He was reappointed for another three-year term in June 2020. Legault is expected to appoint Dr. Luc Boileau, head of the provincial health care research institute, INESSS, temporarily taught Radio Canada. The opposition supports Arruda, condemns Legault Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Angladet wrote her thanks to Arruda on Monday, saying he set aside “his life and his family for all of us” during the pandemic. However, she criticized Legault, accusing her of trying to make Arruda bear the blame for recent failures in pandemic politics. “The departure of Dr. Arruda will not solve anything, decisions are made by [Legault]”It should be based on science and not on polls and inner feelings,” Anglade wrote. During recent press conferences, Legault has been routinely asked if he still trusts Arruda and the prime minister has defended him. Another opposition party, QubecSolidaire, has expressed support for the outgoing director of public health. Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Duboist thanked Arruda for his commitment to the province’s “long-neglected and unfunded” healthcare system. “Throughout this pandemic, he served Quebec sincerely. It was the CAQ (Avenir Qubec Coalition) government that made the decisions,” Nadeau-Dubois wrote. “Arruda sacrificed himself for the bad decisions of the government,” admitted Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, head of the Qubcois Party, on Twitter.

