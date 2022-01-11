The US announces $ 308 million in aid to Afghans as the crisis escalates





FILE – Hundreds of Afghan men gather to apply for humanitarian aid in Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. In a statement on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the White House announced an additional $ 308 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. , offering new aid to the country as it moves toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took power nearly five months ago. (AP Photo / Mstyslav Chernov, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) The White House has announced $ 308 million in additional humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it moves toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took power nearly five months ago. White House spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement Tuesday that new aid from the United States Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and be used to provide housing, health care, winter assistance, and emergency food assistance. , water, sanitation and hygiene. services. The country’s economy has long been in turmoil since the Taliban took power. Nearly 80% of the budget of Afghanistan’s previous governments came from the international community. That money, now cut, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Despair for such basic needs is further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lack of health care, drought, and malnutrition. USAID called on the Taliban to allow all aid workers, especially women,… to act independently and safely, ”while humanitarian groups seek to help those suffering. The United States continues to urge the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access, safe conditions for humanitarian aid, independent provision of assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for aid workers of all genders, the agency said in a statement. a statement. The new aid brings U.S. humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to more than $ 780 million since the chaotic end of the 20-year war in August. The United Nations says 22% of Afghanistan, 38 million people live near starvation and another 36% are facing acute food insecurity. In addition, the White House pledged to send an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan through COVAX, a World Health Organization initiative to improve access to vaccines. With the new influx of doses, the US will have sent 4.3 million doses to Afghanistan, which has struggled to deal with the incessant pandemic. International funding for Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars in domestic assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August. The decision by the US and the international community not to recognize the Taliban government, which ruled with a strict interpretation of Islamic law when it was in control from 1996 to 2001, has created trouble for Western powers on how to provide aid. enough without giving. the legitimacy of the Taliban or putting money directly in their hands. Lack of funds has led to rising poverty and aid groups have warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe. Civil servants, from doctors to teachers and civil servants, have not been paid for months. Meanwhile, banks have limited how much money account holders can withdraw. The Taliban have called on the international community to free up funds and help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

