Reasons to keep stock of ICF International (ICFI) Right now





ICF International, Inc. ICFI has an impressive growth rate A. This style result summarizes all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true understanding of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s profits for 2021 and 2022 are expected to improve by 15.4% and 8%, respectively, from year to year. Shares have returned 36.2% over the past year, significantly exceeding the 23.8% increase in the composition of Zacks S&P. ICF International, Inc. PRICE ICF International, Inc. PRICE ICF International, Inc. price ICF International, Inc. citation What is behind the rally? The ICF continues to witness revenue growth from government and commercial energy customers, driven by successful business retention and new business development. Efficient execution of existing contracts and higher utilization is expected to boost the operating leverage for the company in the future. The recent acquisition of Creative is expected to help ICFI maintain an income growth rate among adolescents in 2022. It is projected to be slightly more aggressive towards ICF EPS GAAP in 2022. The ratio of ICF total debt to total capital was 0.26 at the end of the third quarter 2021 compared to 0.3 at the end of the previous quarter. The reduction in the debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates that the debt-to-equity ratio is declining, and so is the risk of bankruptcy. Further, the cash balance and cash equivalent of $ 42 million at the end of the quarter was much higher than the current level of $ 10 million debt. Some risks The ICF sees an escalation in costs as it is making significant investments in domestic infrastructure and procurement. The company’s operating costs and expenses increased by 5.1% in 2020. These expenses increased by 9.2% year-on-year in 2019 and 3.5% in 2018. Zacks ranks and stocks to consider ICFI currently carries a Zacks Rank # 3. You can see Today’s Full List Zacks # 1 (Strong Buy) List the shares here. Investors interested in the wider Zacks Business Services sector may consider stocks as Budget announcement CAR, Cross-Country Health Care CCRN and accentuation ACN. The story goes on Avis Budget has an expected revenue growth rate of around 69.8% for the current year. CAR has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average. Shares of Avis Budgets rose 405.6% last year. It has a long-term revenue growth of 19.4%. CAR has a Rank # 1 Zacks. Inter-local health care has an expected revenue growth rate of about 94% for the current fiscal year. The CCRN has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average. Shares of Cross Country Healthcares rose 188% last year. It has a long-term revenue growth of 21.5%. CCRN has a Rank # 1 Zacks. Accenture has an expected revenue growth rate of around 18.4% for the current year. It has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. Accentures shares rose 42.4% last year. It has a long-term revenue growth of 10%. ACN carries a Rank # 1 Zacks. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the top 7 stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Accenture PLC (ACN): Free stock analysis report Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report ICF International, Inc. (ICFI): Free stock analysis report To read this article at Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

