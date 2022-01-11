VERO representatives share the research at the international conference





Story by Megan Myers, CVMBS Communications January 10, 2022 The VERO program is currently studying many aspects of livestock health. Researchers from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) The Veterinary Education, Research and Extension (VERO) program recently shared 12 abstracts detailing their work on topics ranging from common animal diseases to livestock to calf microbiome during the Research Conference on Animal Diseases. A four-member team of faculty, a postdoctoral researcher and five students attended the conference, held December 5-7 in Chicago, to present on the animal feed research taking place at VERO, which has the potential to greatly benefit the global industry of animal farms. . The presentations of VERO faculty and students at the Animal Diseases Research Workers Conference are exemplary of the continuous progress in the VERO research program, said Dr. Susan Eades, VERO Associate Dean for Administration. Dr. (Paul) Morley, (Sarah) Capik, (Matthew) Scott and (Robert) Valeris-Chacin each bring specific expertise to this strong research team that leverages collaborations across Texas A&M System, Texas A&M AgriLife and regional partnerships. The team is active in projects that will improve livestock health and increase the sustainability of cattle industries. All the presentations were really great, and I can no longer be proud of our work and the great representation from the speakers, said Dr. Paul Morley, director of VERO for animal feed research. All of this work depended on active collaborations between scientists from A&M University of Texas, A&M University of West Texas (WT), Texas A&M AgriLife, many other universities, and a large number of regional actors, so it really represents the spirit for it. which we are working on. grow in the VERO partnership. Increasing livestock health Dr. Matthew Scott Two of the research summaries were presented by Drs. Matthew Scott, an assistant professor of microbial ecology and infectious diseases at VERO, who is actively studying bovine respiratory disease (BRD), the leading complex of bovine diseases. During the conference, he discussed his findings on the disease, which included new methods for predicting BRD before clinical signs appeared. In his first project, Scott used digital mRNA profiling to analyze individual levels of gene expression for seven populations of healthy livestock. He was able to determine, with 90% accuracy, the genomic patterns found in animals that would continue to develop severe BRD and require multiple antibiotic treatments. Scotts’s second project created a computational network to identify co-expressed genes that are highly related to BRD development and are already active when livestock arrive at a new structure. Both of these projects were funded by the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture National Institute of Agriculture. We are very excited about the findings of these projects and are using them as a basis for future studies, which we hope will provide a method or test that can predict disease on a herd-to-herd basis, Scott said. Providing opportunities The conference was an excellent opportunity for students to practice presenting their research in an academic setting. Two of the students who attended the conference also received awards for their abstracts. Taylor McAtee, a WT Master student and graduate research assistant at Morleys Lab, received the First Place Oral Presentation Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists (ACVM) for her research on the livestock microbiome and fecal microbiome default dairy. viçat. Maggie Murphy, a PhD in WT. The student who worked at Morleys Lab received a CRWAD travel award for her research on the livestock microbiome and how it is affected by antimicrobial drugs. Beyond VERO, many other CVMBS members attended the conference, including senior professor Dr. Garry Adams, who was invited to give a keynote address as the 2021 ACVM Outstanding Veterinary Microbiologist. ### For more information about Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, please visit our website at vetmed.tamu.edu or join us Facebook, Instagram, and Tweet. Contact Information: Jennifer Gauntt, Director of CVMBS Communications, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences; [email protected]; 979-862-4216

Print



