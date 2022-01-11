Frustration rises in Bearskin Lake with arrival of 6 Canadian Rangers to help alleviate COVID-19

Days after the federal government announced that members of the Canadian Armed Forces had arrived at Bearskin Lake First Nation, where nearly half the community tested positive for COVID-19, the reality on the ground has led to skepticism.

The First Nation in northern Ontario has been invaded by a COVID-19 explosion. In the past two weeks, more than 200 people have tested positive for the virus in the community of about 400 people located 600 miles north of Thunder Bay. Even more are forced to be quarantined in their homes.

As of Monday evening, six members of the Canadian Rangers were on the ground, according to a government spokesman.

“As people of the First Nations, we were the first here and I think we were [shouldn’t]”he has to beg … only for the basic needs that a normal Canadian wants in this country,” chief Lefty Kamenawatamintold told CBC News on Sunday. The chief tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Three of the Rangers are from Bearskin Lake itself, with at least two of them already helping with the First Nation’s response to the blast, according to Kamenawatamin.

Three other support personnel, including a trainer, flew in Monday afternoon from the headquarters of the Canadian Ranger Third Patrol Group, the lieutenant colonel said. Shane McArthur, who commands the Canadian Rangers in northern Ontario.

However, a spokesman for the WindigoFirst Council of Nations, which represents Bearskin Lake, said Monday night that the Rangers were not fully in place and until that happened, the chief could not assess their effectiveness.

The front line staff is exhausted, says the chief

Last week, Indigenous Services Canada flew in with healthcare staff and volunteers to help the community, but it’s not the level of support people in Bearskin Lake said they expected or needed.

At a news conference Friday, First Nations leaders said they needed at least 40 people to deploy to help the remaining front-line staff. Those staff are overworked and exhausted, Kamenawatamin said, as they have worked more than 12 hours over the past two weeks, supporting hundreds of community members forced to quarantine.

Charles Fox, a former Ontario regional chief and community member who helped coordinate the response to the blast, said the federal government’s announcement of approval of the aid request was “just all optics”.

A state of emergency was declared last Wednesday in Bearskin Lake First Nation, a community of about 400 people located 600 miles north of Thunder Bay, Ont. (CBC News)

“It’s very frustrating and very frustrating,” Fox said. “We are being treated as second-class citizens and when we are in crisis, our crisis is not considered a priority.

“There is no truth and no reconciliation.”

The magnitude of the blast has led to a lack of people to perform essential tasks, such as cleaning water, distributing food and other essential items, performing security tasks, and cutting wood for approximately 90 percent of homes that depend on wood stoves for heating.

Concern is also growing in other remote First Nations in northern Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and blockages or states of emergency are declared.

More Rangers can be activated in the following days

McArthur, commanding officer of the 3rd Canadian Patrol Ranger Group, a military part-time reserve force, said he made the decision that securing the sixth Canadian Rangers was the best response he could offer at the moment.

The decision was made following an initial assessment Saturday, he said, and based on a range of considerations, including the risk of COVID-19 infection, the challenges with creating and transporting resources and living space for each Rangers deployed, and coordinating with volunteers. and other staff who are already at Bearskin Lake.

Lieutenant Colonel. Shane McArthur, commanding officer of the Third Canadian Ranger Patrol Group in northern Ontario, decided that securing the sixth Canadian Rangers was the best response the military could offer at the moment. (Canadian Armed Forces)

“In the circumstances, it’s a great balancing act,” McArthursaid said in an interview with CBC News on Monday.

“It may not be in line with what everyone wants, but we believe, based on all the circumstances, that our response is and will be proportionate to what is required.”

There are 11 other Canadian Rangers living in Bearskin Lake who are currently unavailable because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or were forced to be quarantined, McArthur added.

They will be required to volunteer once their quarantine period ends, which could be within this week, he said.

The patrol team is also assembling a “school team” of six to 10 Rangers from other First Nations who may be stationed at Lake Bearskin if additional support is needed or if Rangers currently active in the First Nation are infected or required to be isolated.

“This is how we are reacting now … [it] does not mean it ends here, “McArthur said, adding that Inspector Ranger, appointed Monday, will continue to assess the situation and make recommendations on the level of support as needed.

A ‘tsunami’ of cases in the distant First Nations

Meanwhile, First Nations leaders across northwestern Ontario are expressing their frustration with Ottawa over its response to COVID-19 in remote communities.

An announcement issued Friday by the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, which provides services to the First 33 Nations in northern Ontario, said there is a growing “tsunami” of cases in the region.

Dr. Lloyd Douglas is the public health physician and incident commander for the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority’s COVID-19 response team. (Northern Ontario School of Medicine)

“Communities are preparing for similar situations with Lake Bearskin and expressing outrage at the lack of government support and preventable delays,” the statement said.

The public health doctor of the health authority, Dr. Lloyd Douglas, called the situation in the north “very fragile”.

“Only a few positive cases in a First Nation can have a devastating effect, not only on the physical well-being, but also on the mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of the community,” Douglas told CBC News.

At least two other First Nations in the Aroland and Ginoogaming region have declared a state of emergency, each with dozens of active COVID-19 cases.

ArolandChiefDorothy Towedo said one member of the community died from complications from the virus over the weekend and another person is in hospital with severe symptoms.

“It’s so hard for the community when you can’t even support these people in crisis. When things happen, all you can do is call them,” she said.

Like Aroland, the Ginoogaming First Nation Sherry, Sheri Taylor said she has been on the phone with different levels of government every other day.

Canadian Rangers Jody Grenier and Curtis Waboose appear responding to a COVID-19 explosion in January 2021, at Ginoogaming First Nation. (Mandate Officer Carl Wolfe)

“There are a lot of scared people. They are scared for their family. They are scared for their children,” she said.

Taylor said the lack of government support to prepare for the possible spread of the Omicron variant is disappointing, and she noted old issues in the First Nations, such as overcrowded homes with poor ventilation and limited access to health care.

“We are always in a state of crisis,” Taylor said, adding that she feels the government is never prepared to help respond to emergencies.

“It’s like we’re always putting out fires, and that ‘s the way it looks like we’ve been in for a long time.”