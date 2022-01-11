Ireland will launch a universal basic income program for artists





Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, launched an online consultation on January 6 aimed at gaining opinions on creating a basic income plan for a number of the country’s artists. The scheme, which Martin described as a “political intervention once in a generation”, aims to help those working in the fields of arts, culture, audio-visual and live performance and events that suffered economically as global Covid. -19 The crisis grew in the country. The program will cover two thousand arts and culture workers for a span of three years. The government has set aside 25m euros ($ 28.3m) for the plan, which is expected to take effect later this winter. The online consultation runs through January 27 and follows a report by a working group convened by Martin last year to tackle the problem of how best to help those in the culture sector. The committee’s main recommendation was to establish a basic income pilot program that would reward selected art workers € 10.50 ($ 11.90) per hour. Currently under discussion are the suitability and the process by which recipients will be selected. The ministry has said there will be no vehicle tests and that the process will be non-competitive. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of revenue prices available, the selection will be random. Currently, payments are proposed to be issued weekly, while total revenue has not yet been determined. Martin stressed the importance of helping artists continue their work. “The minister is aware of the value this sector brings to all Irish citizens,” her office said in a statement. “The importance of Irish culture, Irish art and Irish products as a whole can not be underestimated – it contributes to individual and social well-being, as well as contributes to Ireland’s reputation as a country with a rich history and cultural production.” In launching a universal basic income program for artists, Ireland joins San Francisco, which set up a similar, albeit less lengthy, initiative in 2020. ALL IMAGES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artforum.com/news/ireland-to-launch-universal-basic-income-program-for-artists-87612

