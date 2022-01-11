Denver Airport wins the contract vote by allowing new spending at the terminal





Denver International Airport officials won the disgruntled blessing of city officials Monday night to go a long way – in terms of money and extra construction time – to complete the massive terminal renovation that began more than three years ago. The additional $ 1.3 billion in spending on the project, on top of the $ 770 million already approved and under development, means that travelers passing under the DIA-signed canopy roof will see construction continue through 2027 or mid-2028. The new spending will increase the total cost of the Great Hall project by up to $ 2.1 billion, the latest twist on a sidewalk trip that included early controversy over cost overruns and delays, the early completion by DIA of start-up contractors and beyond. a new resume two years ago, with some key components reduced. Before the Denver City Council voted 10-3 to extend the contracts of the younger team, councilor Kevin Flynn compared the current state of the project to a home kitchen renovation in half. “The failure of (the previous partnership agreement) left it a mess,” Flynn said. “A ‘no’ vote on this contract is a vote to keep it in disarray and I believe we can not do that. “I’m sorry we have to do it the way we did… (but) it just has to end.” The board approved an additional $ 1.1 billion in contracts for four firms, including up to $ 900 million more for lead contractor Hensel Phelps Construction, with the exact amounts to be set out in the job orders. DIA expects another $ 200 million in new contract costs. Councilor Paul Kashmann was among three members who clearly objected, arguing: “This is a $ 1 billion deal that I think, given the mess that preceded it, deserves an in-depth look at a fully third party. objective. “ The other “no” votes came from councilors Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sawyer, who cited other factors. The project, one of several underway at DIA, aims to update the terminal building for nearly three decades, address security vulnerabilities at checkpoints and increase passenger handling capacity. The DIA pays for its projects by utilizing its own revenue streams as well as federal funds – which officials say can provide significant assistance to the work of the Great Hall. But as the project was, only one of the two main security checkpoints in Level 5 would have been relocated to an expanded upstairs space, offering more capacity. And only the DIA’s three largest carriers would have received fully reconfigured control areas, which also use floor tiles extending further into the atrium. Last month, the airport’s new CEO, Phil Washington, pushed his case to restore most of what had been cut, along with the addition of several new components. He argued that a complete overhaul was needed sooner or later to accommodate the rapid growth of the DIA, which is now growing again. Other changes passengers will notice in the coming years include luggage cargo refurbishment, additional and refurbished toilets, changes to board placement outside and, at Level 5, replacement of current safety control areas with public squares and meeting / greeting area for incoming passengers. Careful passengers to the construction, DIA officials have offered a guarantee that the future work will not bring the same level of major deviations and interruptions, as most of the changes to the central parts of the building have already been completed. They expect most of the remaining construction to be no longer difficult.

