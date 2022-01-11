New travel rules for international arrivals in India from today. Details here

All travelers coming from abroad to India will be subject to mandatory home isolation for a week from today, the Union Ministry of Health said last week. The seven-day home quarantine will be followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

The instructions will take effect from today, January 11, and will remain in force until further government orders.

Under existing rules, which are stored in the revised guidelines, passengers coming from places specified as “at risk” must submit samples for Covid testing on arrival and are then required to wait for results at the airport before departure or taking a connecting flight.

Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility.

If they test negative, they should be quarantined at home for seven days and then have an RT-PCR test on day 8. If they are negative again, they should further self-monitor their health for the next seven days.

They are also required to upload the results of the RT-PCR test performed on day 8 on the Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective countries / UTs).

Children under 5 years of age are excluded from pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if symptoms are detected for COVID-19 on arrival or during the quarantine period at home, they will be tested and treated according to the prescribed protocol.

Before embarking on the journey, all travelers will need to upload a negative RT-PCR test report performed within 72 hours of the start of the journey.

Each passenger will also submit a statement regarding the authenticity of the report and will be responsible for prosecution, unless otherwise stated, as directed.

Guidelines for international pilots coming to India from non-endangered countries

compulsory seven-day home quarantine and compliance with all other protocols followed by passengers from countries at risk.

However, airlines coming from non-hazardous countries will randomly select 2 percent of passengers who will need to undergo RT-PCR tests at airports upon arrival.

Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility and those who test negative will follow a seven-day quarantine procedure.

For non-hazardous countries, 2 percent of the passengers to be tested at airports are preferably those coming from a third country who would have taken a connecting flight to the non-hazardous country, according to the revised guidelines.

List of nations at risk

All countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and Zambia.

