COMMUNITY: CST England International – News





Among our Community Sports Trust Football Development students, we have an England international goalkeeper! A sophomore, Thomas Atkinson is an England Amputation International and recently represented his country at the 2021 European Amputation Football Championship in Krakow. Thomas’s journey began at the age of nine after being referred to England created by the Cumberland FA after being seen playing at various football camps, including our Carlisle United football schools. He stayed with the youth program until he was just 15 years old when he climbed to be part of the under-23 team. Not only is Thomas an England international, but he also represents Newcastle United and Portsmouth at club level in their respective leagues, traveling up and down the country for training and games every week. Last summer, Thomas joined the Euros Amputee squad as the youngest member of the team, having previously lost because he was too young for the original tournament schedule. However, due to COVID-19, the tour was postponed for a year, which means that Thomas was now entitled to the surprise call when summer came. Coming to the team with the role of defender, Thomas managed to make a total of three appearances in the European Championship. Playing against Greece, France and Italy with the extraordinary achievement of keeping the gate intact in all 3 games while playing in front of thousands of fans. Finishing in respectable fifth place in the tournament, Thomas is now focused on the 2022 Amputated Football World Cup to be held in Turkey later this year, where he aims to cement the goalkeeper’s No. 1 spot! Through one of the UK sponsors, Adidas, Thomas has had the opportunity to get involved with some well-known YouTube content creators like F2 Freestylers – To watch the video, enable “Targeting” in cookie settings And Kieran Brown – To watch the video, enable “Targeting” in cookie settings Thomas is still just 17 years old, being heavily involved in the England squad, and most recently being one of the youngest captains ever in the league for Newcastle United just before Christmas, it is clear he could have a great career ahead his. Read more about the Amputation Football Association of England here. For more information on the Community Trust Football Development course, email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carlisleunited.co.uk/news/2022/january/community-cst-england-international/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos