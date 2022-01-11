Artificial disc replacement has no long-term benefit to fusion after anterior decompression due to degenerative cervical radiculopathy





There is no clear benefit associated with artificial disc replacement (ADR) compared to fusion surgery when it comes to patient satisfaction, stability, and protection against adjacent segment pathology (ASP) in those who have received anterior decompression due to degenerative radiculopathy of the cervix. This is the main finding of the new research which was published in Journal of Neurosurgery: Back by Michael Kontakis (Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden) et al. According to the researchers, this was the first 10-year follow-up study to compare ADR with fusion surgery and to provide magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) information for ASP assessment. A total of 153 patients who underwent ADR surgery or fusion after anterior decompression due to degenerative cervical radiculopathy were included in this retrospective study. The Neck Disability Index (NDI), the EQ-5D quality of life score, and the visual analogue scale (VAS) for neck and arm pain were obtained from the Swedish Spine Register. Information about secondary surgical procedures was collected from medical records and presented using Kaplan-Meier curves. MRI and flexion-extension radiography were performed and ASP was evaluated according to the Miyazaki classification system. Ten participants were lost during the follow-up, which left 143 participants, 80 of whom underwent ADR and 65 of whom underwent antisectomy and anterior cervical fusion. It was found that there were no differences between the two groups in terms of outcome measurements reported by the patient (10-year difference in NDI scores 1.7 points, 95% confidence interval [CI] 5.1 to 8.5, p = 0.61). A total of 19 (24%) participants in the ADR group compared to nine (14%) in the fusion group underwent secondary surgical procedures. However, the higher ADR group reoperation rate was mainly due to the 11 female participants who had released the device, the researchers say. Furthermore, ASP-due reperfusion rates were similar between groups, which was confirmed by ASP MRI evaluation which also showed no differences between groups (p = 0.21). Speaking of Spinal News International, Kontakis said: Our group is very pleased that this work was completed. We believe we have shed some light on the complications associated with each procedure in the long run and hope this helps the surgeon in their decision making.

