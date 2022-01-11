Fluid Components International – News and Events





Busy town water engineers will discover that new Application guide for water and wastewater treatment by Fluid Components International (FCI) explains how to optimize flow measurement in 18 different municipal applications to increase the efficiency of the water and wastewater treatment process while also reducing operating costs at the same time. If a plant team adds process measurements, replaces flow technologies that do not work well, undertakes major automation improvements, or designs new or expanded facilities, the FCI has the right products for measuring air / gas flow, flow change of water / liquid / air / gas and point level alarms and applications in WWTP and WTP municipal and industrial operations. From sewage ventilation lines to solvent gases, from drinking water disinfection processes to pump flow protection, proper flow measurement instruments guarantee optimal process operation and minimal maintenance that can save time and money. reduce costs. With more than 10 unique and optimized flow metering products, FCI has installed more air / gas flow meters and flow breaker solutions in wastewater and municipal water treatment applications than any other supplier. As a pioneer in thermal dispersion measurement technology, FCI thermal mass flow meters, thermal flow switches and level switches are the best known and most installed in the industry worldwide. FCI has developed and remains a leader in constant power technology with thermal flow sensitivity, has innovated techniques such as equal mass sensor and is the industry’s only Vortab provider® Tab type air conditioners. The simplicity and durability of a thermal sensor in flow meter applications addresses many industrial technology concerns. The sensor consists of two platinum RTDs that are protected inside thermopuses. These sensors are usually fully welded to prevent the migration of gases measured in the instrument. One RTD heats up while the other provides a reference by measuring the process temperature. This temperature differentiation is directly proportional to the measurement of the process mass flow. For example, one of the industry’s newest renewable energy initiatives uses solvent gas or biogas, which is measured with thermal flow meters, to help co-produce energy and combined heat and power (CHP) systems. Depending on the amount of solvent gas or biogas produced at any given time, an additional supply of natural gas (NG) may be required. It is essential to understand the calorific value of the solvent gas feed in order to supplement the proper amount of NG, maintaining a proper ratio to ensure that the calorific value of the mixed gas supplied to the engine ensures efficient and continuous operation. In cogeneration and CHP systems, thermal mass flow measurements maintain this proper ratio to achieve higher energy efficiency. The capacity requirement requires instruments with flow rate capability up to 100: 1. Specific gas calibrations ensure the overall performance of the mass flow meter under current field conditions. The use of FCI flow air conditioners allows to reduce the meter footprint in older crowded plants. The global support of FCI products and services, together with the approvals, certifications and compliance of local agencies is a further guarantee that water and wastewater treatment plants can rely on FCI instruments at their facilities wherever they are located. . With products in continuous operation in water treatment facilities for 30 years and longer, FCI provides users with the highest quality, lowest maintenance, longest service life and unmatched expertise to maximize their investment in instruments. Fluid Components International is a global company committed to meeting the needs of its customers through innovative solutions to the most challenging sensor requirements and measurement of gas flow, pressure and temperature. Get your copy of Application guide for water and wastewater treatment here.

Learn more about FCI products and W / WWTP solutions here. Steve Craig Senior Member Technical Staff

Fluid Components International

