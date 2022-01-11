COVID-19 Ontario: Hospitalizations reached 3,220,477 in the ICU





Ontario health officials are reporting another increase Tuesday in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals and intensive care units across the province. The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,497 on Monday to 3,220 on Tuesday, while admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU) rose from 438 to 477. For the first time, the province revealed the details behind the hospital and ICU numbers, unraveling the reason for admission. The province reported that 54 percent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people who are hospitalized primarily because of COVID-19, while the remaining 46 percent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus. Eighty-two percent of patients are in the ICU mainly because of COVID-19, while 17 percent of cases are there mainly for other reasons, but they also have the virus. According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Tuesday, which takes into account population size, people who have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 77.4 percent less likely to end up in hospital and 90.5 percent less likely to end up in hospital. likely to end up in the ICU compared to persons who are unvaccinated. According to health officials, another 21 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. The province reported 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that the number is underestimated due to testing restrictions and delays. Acknowledging the size of the population, the scientific table noted Monday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 25.5 percent less likely to become infected with COVID-19 compared to those who are not vaccinated. The province estimated that another 9,893 cases of the disease would be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing the number of Ontario patients cured to 747,289. Today’s report brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Ontario to 896,248. This is the latest news. More to come …

