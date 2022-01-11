COVID-19: Trudeau says fourth doses will be available





Justin Trudeau says Canada will have plenty of COVID-19 vaccines for anyone eligible to receive a fourth dose if needed. The prime minister spoke yesterday with provincial and territorial leaders and a statement issued by his office says he assured them that Canada has provided enough vaccines for a third and possibly fourth round of vaccinations. The statement says Ottawa will do everything it can to help the provinces and territories cope with the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infections triggered by the Omicron variant threaten to overwhelm health systems. The federal government has said the provinces and territories will receive a total of 140 million speed tests this month, though the statement did not provide any new details on when deliveries will be scheduled. The statement said Trudeau also stressed the need to promote support programs, such as federal payroll subsidies, to help people and businesses survive recent blockages and public health constraints. The call with the first ministers came as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise across Canada. Quebec reported a historic high of 2,554 patients, 248 of whom are in intensive care, while Ontario confirmed 2,467 hospitalizations and 438 patients in the ICU. The provinces also recorded a combined total of 20,279 new COVID cases, although the actual number is likely much higher due to lack of access to testing. The Ontario government is expected to release an update today on the capacity of its healthcare system in the face of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The rampant spread of the Omicron variant across the country has sounded the alarm south of the border, where the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new Level 4 “avoid travel” advice for Canada, citing a “very top “of COVID- 19 in the country. He urged anyone who should go to be fully vaccinated. This quickly prompted the State Department to review his travel advice, which had been at Level 3, “review the trip,” to improve his Level 4 advice: “Do not travel to Canada because of COVID-19.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/canada-will-have-enough-covid-19-vaccines-for-third-potential-fourth-doses-trudeau-1.5735083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos