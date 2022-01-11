Gloomy outlook for global recovery reveals World Economic Forum poll





LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Only one in 10 members of the World Economic Forum surveyed expects global recovery to accelerate over the next three years, according to a poll of nearly 1,000 business, government and academic leaders, with only one in six optimistic. for worldview. Climate change was seen as the number one risk by respondents in the WEF’s annual risk report on Tuesday, while erosion of social cohesion, lifestyle crises and deteriorating mental health were identified as risks that had increased most since the onset of the pandemic COVID-19. . “Global leaders need to come together and adopt a multi-stakeholder coordinated approach to address the ongoing global challenges and build resilience in the face of the coming crisis,” said Saadia Zahidi, WEF Managing Director. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Extreme weather was considered the world’s greatest short-term risk and a medium- and long-term climate failure – two to 10 years, the survey showed. The agreement at the UN climate conference COP26 in November last year was widely applauded for keeping alive the prospect of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but many of the nearly 200 nations had wanted to leave the Glasgow conference by more. Read more Climate change is already being seen contributing to more extreme weather patterns. Read more “Failure to respond to climate change could shrink global GDP by one-sixth, and the commitments made at COP26 are still not enough to meet the target of 1.5 (degrees Celsius),” said Peter Giger, head of risk group at Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S.), who assisted in compiling the report, said. The WEF report also highlights four areas of emerging risk – cyber security, a disordered climate transition, migration pressures and space competition. The prospect of 70,000 satellite launches in the coming decades, in addition to space tourism, raises the risk of collisions and increased debris in space, amid a lack of regulation. “Who rules the space?” said Carolina Clint, head of risk management for Continental Europe at insurance broker Marsh, who also helped produce the report. The report is published annually before the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos. However, the Geneva-based WEF last month postponed the January event until mid-2022 due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Read more The report was produced in conjunction with Zurich, Marsh McLennan (MMC.N) and SK Group of South Korea, the universities of Oxford and Pennsylvania, and the National University of Singapore. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Edited by Alexander Smith Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

