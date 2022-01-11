Medical assistance services were terminated due to Omicron

The strains in the healthcare system caused by the Omicron variant are increasingly seen by sick or connected paramedics with stretcher patients in hospital emergency rooms.

Dr. Erin OConnor is the Deputy Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at the University Health Network in Toronto.

We do not have a bed to place them, we can not move them from the stretcher and we can not move them in the waiting room safely, said Dr. OConnor for CTV News. Then, unfortunately, they have stuck standing on EMS stretchers with our support colleagues for a long period of time.

In Toronto on Saturday, so many ambulances were out of order or waiting to discharge patients that the Toronto Paramedic Services had to do issue a red code, means that no ambulance was available. At least an urgent call did not receive an immediate response that night.

I mean, it was a life-threatening phone call, Mike Merriman, head of the medical aid unit for CUPE Local 416, told CTV News. And at that time there was no unit available to send within the city.

The minds of our members go to him, maybe it’s me one day, added Ryan Willis, secretary of unit registration. We do not want to see this in this system. And I don’t think the public does either.

Rapid EMS support is critical to conditions such as heart attacks and trauma, where timely medical care can mean the difference between life or disability and death. It is a critical situation, say emergency physicians.

It would be a shame, it would be criminal, if a Canadian dies from lack of an ambulance, said Dr. Alan Drummond with the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians It is totally unacceptable.

COVID-19 has exposed long-standing staffing problems among both emergency responders and the hospital system.

It all comes down to a 20-year history of government failure to address the reasons we have a rich cluster of departments, which is the filling of hospitals and the lack of bed capacity, Dr Drummond said.

Despite the circumstances, Toronto Emergency Medical Services chief Paul Raftis says everyone is doing their best.

With things like Omicron, then there may be delays in lower priority calls within our system, he explained. This is not unique to Toronto. This happens in every EMS urban system, not just in Ontario, but worldwide now.

In BC, COVID-19 also reduced the number of paramedics available.

We’ve seen up to 50 percent in some moments when we’re out of service just because we just don’t have staff, Troy Clifford told BCV News from Vancouver, Ambulance Paramedics and BC union dispatchers.

Maximized, paramedics are already reporting that increased workload is damaging their mental and physical health.

In October, the Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) conducted a survey of Ontario paramedics and emergency dispatchers. Of the 1,400 responses, 97 per cent said their workload had increased over the past year, 85 per cent said their workload was damaging their mental or physical health and 43 per cent reported facing an ambulance Code Black or no ambulance available daily. or very often. Such numbers are astounding and could possibly increase in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Cities are now turning to firefighters to help with emergency calls as they try to hire more paramedics. Dr. Alan Drummond of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says more long-term investment is needed.

We only have an almost complete disintegration of the integrity of your system. And so, when we get out of this mess we are in with COVID, we will have to seriously reflect on how we are going to leave this bad for so long and we have to start dealing with the issue of hospital capacity.