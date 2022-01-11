Duluth Airport looks like it will calm down noise concerns

Morrison said the overflight of jet planes sometimes makes his entire house tremble.

A chandelier was even broken at our dinner, he said.

However, Duluth International receives a relatively low volume of noise complaints compared to many other airports, according to Tom Werner, its CEO.

A Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The community and the region in general is very supportive of Duluth International Airport for the economic impact it has, the jobs it offers, he said.

While Werner said there has been no major protest over the noise, to date, he acknowledged: There are some cases where neighboring residents have problems with the actual noise. And we have invited them to participate in this noise study process.

The airport began work in August 2019 for a comprehensive Section 150 Noise Study, a document that is just being reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Part 150 study usually does not take long to complete, but the pandemic and subsequent complexity of gathering comments through public meetings initially slowed the process, explained Jesse Baker, managing consultant with Landrum & Brown, the global planning firm, and aviation development. hired to lead the project.

The purpose of the noise study is to understand where noise can be dangerous to public neighborhoods not outside the airport and then to identify ways we can not only reduce actual noise but also reduce the impacts of potential noise issues. in the future and incompatible land uses. around the airport, Werner said.

It has been more than 20 years since Duluth International conducted its last such study, at great expense. To date, the latest report has cost more than $ 790,000 to raise.

There have been a lot of things that have changed here, in terms of the mix of fleet coming in and out of the airport, as well as the communities growing around the airport, that we really needed to take a fresh look at what the noise was doing in the community. , said Werner.

He said noise generated from airport holdings by civilian aircraft, such as those flying for commercial and general aviation purposes, was generally found to fit within acceptable limits. However, this was not the case for all aircraft using the airspace, namely F-16 military aircraft regularly flown by the 148th Combat Air Force of the Minnesota National Air Guard.

An Minnesota National Air Force F-16 fighter jet 148 takes off from Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Military flights

Lt. Col. Scott Prom, commander of the 148th Operations Support Squadron, admits the rise with an F-16 is a sensational effort. It usually involves hitting the engine igniter to lift the aircraft off the ground and make it climb safely and effectively.

Given the choice, pilots would probably choose not to use after chili, which consumes large amounts of fuel, but Prom said aircraft weight is a key determinant.

Since we have tough wings, we need a lot more push to fly. So most of our configurations and our weight require lifting after burning. So here comes a lot of noise, he said.

A Minnesota National Air Guard F-16 F-16 uses additional propulsion from a chimney to be airlifted to Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Morrison questioned whether many of the aircraft using Duluth International should use as much propulsion as they are, suggesting that the drowning could create less noise.

However, according to Baker, there are also advantages to elevations after high-push combustion.

He moves them up and out of the area faster, he said, explaining that the impact of noise decreases with height. Baker also noted that it is better not to risk flying in the air with aircraft that are often loaded with orders.

While increases often require the use of noisy after-burners for the sake of safety, Prom said reductions are another matter. He noted that the Garda in the last six months has adopted several procedures so it was entering higher altitudes from different directions to distribute the noise.

A Minnesota National Air Guard 148th Fighter pilot checks the instruments before leaving the hangar at Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Prom said pilots can also often use an idle descent from altitudes of up to 8,000 feet, where they pull back and essentially slide into a minimal power landing.

So this is something we can do for sure. It’s just on the rise we don’t have that many options, he said.

Audra Flanagan, a spokeswoman for the 148th, reported that the unit received 25 complaints about noise in 2021, but she added that many callers just want to ask what is going on. She said the Garda has stepped up preliminary efforts to inform the public through local media as well as social media when special exercises are planned in specific areas, especially when night missions will be conducted. Flanagan said the alignment helped.

Prom said regular night training is a must to keep the skills of the unit members sharp.

A pilot with the 148th Fighter Wing checks the instruments before leaving the hangar at Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

We understand we are making noise, but we were doing everything in our power to soften it as much as possible, keeping ourselves safe and ready to carry out our state and federal mission, Prom said.

Flanagan said the 148th rated the local support he received as Duluths’s eighth largest employer with 1,062 people on his payroll, including 470 full-time and 592 part-time members. An economic impact study estimates that the unit contributed about $ 105 million to the economy in 2001.

But Flanagan also acknowledges the need for public scrutiny, saying: “We need the community to look at us honestly from time to time.

The highest noise levels are located east and west of the main runway of Duluth Internationals, which is oriented in the same direction.

Ground personnel pass near an F-16 fighter jet 148 of the Minnesota National Air Guard at Duluth International Airport on Friday, January 7, 2022. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Baker said the study considered expanding the runway to another airport that runs in a northeast / southwest tilt to distribute some of the air traffic. The current track is too short for the F-16 to be used regularly in safe mode.

But such an extension would cost at least $ 30 million, and because of the prevailing winds, the study determined it would only be usable for about 5% of the 148th flights.

concern

Morrison questioned the legitimacy of the report noise modeling, which is based primarily on an FAA database. Morrison referred to modeling as a mathematical construct and not as a reflection of reality.

Baker said the sophisticated noise modeling system the FAA has developed distinguishes between the noise produced by about 5,000 different types of individual aircraft and takes into account the frequency of operations at different times of the day and night.

The study also included some field monitoring.

But one of the challenges can be background noise, especially when you have a monitor a few hundred feet away from a highway, with trucks and air brakes contributing to the noise, Baker said.

A bright sun fills the sky over hangers on the Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Padding

If the Duluths Part 150 passes the collection, a subsequent noise mitigation plan can cost up to $ 19 million to execute, with the FAA covering 80% of the authorized cost. Duluth International will be left with the remaining 20% ​​up to about $ 3.8 million. Werner said these figures represent the highest end of the projected cost spectrum and predicted that the current plan approved would be more modest in scale.

Baker said he considers it very likely that the mitigation plan that will be approved will be more in the range of $ 4 million to $ 6 million, requiring a local investment of $ 800,000 to $ 1.2 million.

Given the tremendous role that military aircraft play in building a missile at Duluth International, Baker said Duluth is likely to make a strong case for additional assistance from the U.S. Department of Defense and the airport is working to explore what resources can be brought to bear on that front.

An F-16 sits on a hanger on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This money can go to cover sound insulation measures, such as improved insulation and upgraded windows, for up to 62 homes.

Seven homes located off the edge of the airport’s east-west main runway are subject to enough noise that they may qualify for full airport purchases, but Werner stressed that any such sale would be voluntary and not mandatory.

If those residents do not want to sell, Werner said they can alternatively accept what is called an aviation easement, where they will receive a financial payment as compensation for the right to use the airspace over their homes.

Morrison said the mitigation plan seemed to have less to do with noise reduction than with paying neighbors to tolerate it.